(Local10 WPLG)   Inspectors concerned about rats getting their feet burned   (local10.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought Bad Monkey and Razor Girl by Carl Hiaasen were fiction.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My first real job was as a dishwasher at a Happy Chef. It wasn't a dump but it wasn't the nicest either. The manager was real nice - and got fired right after I started. The assistant took his place. He wasn't as nice.

I do remember the place was a lot cleaner after the change.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
" Per operator foods were prepared more than 4 hours ago. Operator discarded."

Damn, they discarded the operator?  Florida health inspections are pretty metal
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't be cheap. At least when it comes to bribing the health inspector. Also, when you offer the bribe, don't be insulting. Frame it as a gift to his/her child, spouse, Madagascarian hissing cockroach, whatever. To just blatantly offer a bribe is to question their integrity. That upsets them.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime

I'm OK with that as long the mold-like substance is a hallucinogenic, and a side of bacon, please.
 
