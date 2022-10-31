 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Former heavyweight boxer charged with trying to bring 22 TONS of cocaine into the US. That is indeed some heavy weight   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Florida, United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Goran Gogic, Miami International Airport, Sunday night, Criminal law, Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Miami? Must be for Don jr.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
how many grams is that?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did he hide it in his gloves or shorts?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The 19,930 kilograms of cocaine were pulled off of three commercial cargo ships in 2019  . . .


Almost 20 million.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: The 19,930 kilograms of cocaine were pulled off of three commercial cargo ships in 2019  . . .


Almost 20 million.


Dammit. That was in response to TSOOHW.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Three Crooked Squirrels: The 19,930 kilograms of cocaine were pulled off of three commercial cargo ships in 2019  . . .


Almost 20 million.

Dammit. That was in response to TSOOHW.


Dammit. SOOHW.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, like 3 Rhode Islands?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess he'll be 'down for the count' for a while!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take a load off, Fanny...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: So, like 3 Rhode Islands?


It's a tough call - I'm not sure anyone's weighed Rhode Island.  I mean how far down do you go?  Are you allowed to advertise a big new buffet opening in Swansea to clear out the larger inhabitants for the weighing?   So many questions...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the 11 tons of coke will sit in evidence for some time while the DA builds a case.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have to call it "Knock-Out Blow", you'd just have to.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh, overly complicated. Speed boats to a transfer under US jurisdiction? Surely you could find a transfer in Africa, some banana boats straight from the coast to Europe.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should have been an episode of Miami Vice.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I think he's going to be doing a lot more than the 10-year minimum.
/That is a hell of a lot of coke.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What are the Feds going to do with the 5 tons of coke?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: This should have been an episode of Miami Vice.


It probably was.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skybird659: So, like 3 Rhode Islands?

It's a tough call - I'm not sure anyone's weighed Rhode Island.  I mean how far down do you go?  Are you allowed to advertise a big new buffet opening in Swansea to clear out the larger inhabitants for the weighing?   So many questions...


Hmmm,
'The Weight of 1 Rhode Island'...
Someone need to write a theme song for Fark.
 
