(CNN)   They make the chains rattle on time   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Benito Mussolini, World War II, Fascism, Italian Fascism, ghosts of the Mussolini family, Villa Carpena, Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia, Kingdom of Italy  
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghosts?  Are we still trying to make ghosts a real thing?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submission title is maximum snark. 2 thumbs up.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mar-a-largo is already haunted by the  whiffs of hamburder farts and the walls running red with ketchup
 
Floki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's nothing funny about fascism. FARK Mussolini and DeSantis.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can you cock punch a ghost? Because if you can I might be convinced to stay there, otherwise stuff it and let them and their name rot and blow away as grains in the sands of time.
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"For some reason, people aren't interested in paying to see fascist memorabilia, so we'll try fleecing the gullible people instead."
 
