#We have the penalties. #We have the fines. #We have all the assessments and all the decisions that will come to haunt you   (npr.org)
    European Union, European Union's competition czar, European Commission, Twitter's new boss Elon Musk, European Council, European Parliament, European speech laws  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Skeletor wishes you a happy hallowe'en!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.redd.it image 512x540]

Skeletor wishes you a happy hallowe'en!


It's Europe. They realise that they can't put a CEO in prison. But they can really make the fines hurt if they want to.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The international nature of the internet and enforcement of regional laws has always given me a headache.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
#WeToo
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The EU laws almost always put an upper limit on fines, a guy who overpayed $20B for the company isn't going to be phased by a $500M fine (10% of 2021 revenue).
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Europe doesn't fark around.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Elon can't resist. He is going to poke that badger with a spoon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They don't want Twitter to be a European platform for January 6th type shenanigans?
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Elon Musk's annexation of Twitter is the most terrifying development in recent history for Europe...

Only a fascist would seek to impose free speech on humanity.
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: The EU laws almost always put an upper limit on fines, a guy who overpayed $20B for the company isn't going to be phased by a $500M fine (10% of 2021 revenue).


You mean the guy who took on a billion dollars a year in interest payments for a company that hasn't turned a profit in several years wouldn't be bothered by an additional $500 million dollar expense?
 
Floki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Margrethe Vestager wants me, I will serve her.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There has been endless cope from the left regarding Elon taking over Twitter.

In less than a week he's already saved democracy.  The red wave is coming and nobody can stop it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just shut down Twitter and all Musk operations in Europe.  Including stopping all Tesla sales, ending starlink, and stop Twitter from being used in Europe.

Problem solved.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just shut down Twitter and all Musk operations in Europe.  Including stopping all Tesla sales, ending starlink, and stop Twitter from being used in Europe.

Problem solved.


Nothing says anti-fascism like the state removing private industries.

Does it ever bother people on the left thay they have no consistency in their principles?  One year ago everyone on fark was defending Twitter as a private company free to regulate itself as it wants.  Now its "no!! Twitter must be removed by the government!"

At this point its comical the amount of cognitive dissonance being displayed.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A fine of forcing them to issue 6 million new shares at $0 cost to the government that issue the fine would be a penalty. A dollar fine is a cost of doing business.

You can't fine a large company.  You can only fine its customers and low level employees.  The VW fines were a great example of that where VW just put up the cost of the cars and their competitors did the same so the people who paid the fine were all the new car buyers. VW's stockholders and executives weren't bothered at all.
 
alex10294
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: A fine of forcing them to issue 6 million new shares at $0 cost to the government that issue the fine would be a penalty. A dollar fine is a cost of doing business.

You can't fine a large company.  You can only fine its customers and low level employees.  The VW fines were a great example of that where VW just put up the cost of the cars and their competitors did the same so the people who paid the fine were all the new car buyers. VW's stockholders and executives weren't bothered at all.


They can only fine Twitter if it makes money or sells things in Europe. Twitter could just not do that the internet is still not regulated by any country, but if you do business there, they can.

Best would be to put a big red square with the words "The EU thinks you shouldn't be allowed to read this" in place of any non-conforming tweets when accessed by European Union IPs.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Elon can't resist. He is going to poke that badger with a spoon.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
