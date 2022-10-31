 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Russia finally offers conditions to end the Ukraine war ...kinda
68
68 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Do not allow Ukraine to avoid second invasion by joining NATO," is a heckuva ask.

Of course, if the Russian Federation wasn't so hellbent on trying to get the band back together by force, he wouldn't have anything to fear from NATO. Heck, he could just see it be disbanded for a lack of reason.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia has been told how the war ends.  With them out of Donbas and out of Crimea.  It's just a question of when.  Then the talks can start.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leave.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its easy for Russia to get out of this war.  Unconditional surrender and withdrawal.  And start paying reparations for the damage done.

Slava Ukraini.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: Leave.


...and take your shine-box!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will it come on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTFO from all Ukrainian soil circa 1991 borders, pay reparations, and kindly f*ck off and die in a shallow grave, Vlad.

/Those are the terms.
//Accept them or watch as your military gets annihilated and there's no one left to guard you
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave all Ukrainian soil, return the Ukrainian citizens you kidnapped, turn over those soldiers accused of war crimes, and provide a plan for compensating the families of those killed, the people who were stolen from, and the other damage caused by your stupidity.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This only ends when Russia f*cks all the way off and then f*cks off even more and then seized oligarch money is used to rebuild the infrastructure they destroyed.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.

And Melkor promises not to fark with Middle Earth if you let him go free.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Blinken would just throw Larov down a well.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear war is bad for the multinational business axis, it will never happen.

That doesn't mean the GOP won't take away your rights away using nuclear war fearmongering tho.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is ukraines decision and no others. I just hope that the west continues to give them the support they need to make the decision as freely as possible.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before we let you leave, your commander must cross that field, present himself before this army, put his head between his legs, and kiss his own arse.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia has been told how the war ends.  With them out of Donbas and out of Crimea.  It's just a question of when.  Then the talks can start.


You forgot "Putin's head on a platter"

By this point the rest of the Russian government probably wouldn't mind.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not hard. You just take all your guys and go home.
Just leave.
Don't let the door hit you on the ass.
No one is keeping you there.
 
Best in this World
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollars to donuts Lavrov owns a black cat named Behemoth.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would also like to lay out my conditions for Scarlett Johansen to have a purely physical relationship with me. It's equally relevant.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war is only going to end one way.  The question is how many Russians will die needlessly before that happens.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No negotiations while Putin remains in power and the Russian army remains in Ukraine.

Remove those things, and then we'll talk.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US, NATO, and Ukraine, in unison:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My memetribution to the list of counteroffers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping this war ends with the sacking of Moscow, if I'm being honest.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, what leverage does Russia have right now?

If you don't follow these conditions, we'll allow you to wear down your boot on our asses? Paper tiger can GTFO and DIAF, literally and figuratively.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't get to "offer conditions" for ending a war you wrongly started.

Russia has less claim here than Saddam when he occupied Kuwait. They don't get to make conditions for leaving.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an interview to Russian TV, not a communication to the US or Ukraine.  It was not an actual offer of conditions, it was just Lavrov posturing for the Russian public.
 
cozmo54
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So back up so we can do whatever we want unilaterally. Under no circumstances is Ukraine allowed to be involved. I say give ukr everything in the NATO closet that came from the USSR, maybe a couple of modern toys to becace I my like being Sadistic 🙂
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's not hard. You just take all your guys and go home.
Just leave.
Don't let the door hit you on the ass.
No one is keeping you there.


To be fair, the main thing they are whining about is that when/if all their guys do go home, they are still really nervous and fearful of invasion by others. They are just plain terrified - and this war shows how weak their army is, so it is kinda understandable.

But they went about addressing that in absolutely the wrong way, so let them burn now.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I'm hoping this war ends with the sacking of Moscow, if I'm being honest.


I'd like to see Putin get his head blown off while giving a live speech, by Steven Seagal who has actually been a CIA deep cover agent all along.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russia, for years, has raised concerns about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which the Kremlin views as a threat to its security interests."

Oh for f*ck's sake. The West does not want Russia. It is a second-world, borderline third-world schitt hole and the West is more than willing to let you wallow in your drunken misery. About the only thing worthwhile are some women who are exceptionally hot when they are young, but we have plenty of those, too. Just make your cheap vodka, get drunk, and go f*ck off and we will gladly ignore you.
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put im on trial already.
Or just take out the leader, before his generals and business partners do.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "Russia, for years, has raised concerns about the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which the Kremlin views as a threat to its security interests."

Oh for f*ck's sake. The West does not want Russia. It is a second-world, borderline third-world schitt hole and the West is more than willing to let you wallow in your drunken misery. About the only thing worthwhile are some women who are exceptionally hot when they are young, but we have plenty of those, too. Just make your cheap vodka, get drunk, and go f*ck off and we will gladly ignore you.


You are misinterpreting what Russian security interests are.  They quite obviously believe they still have rights to the former Soviet states, and NATO expansion threatens that.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: No negotiations while Putin remains in power and the Russian army remains in Ukraine.

Remove those things, and then we'll talk.


Talk about the dollar amount in damages in the personal grief and loss in the Hague trial and the gallows.
Walk the walk, history can talk
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless their hearts.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have bought a 99 year lease for less.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why would "The West" have any say in how Ukraine negotiates Russia's surrender and withdrawal? If Ukraine wants our help, I'm sure we'll be happy to offer it, but until then, Lavrov needs to be asking the Ukrainian people what they want before negotiations can start.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kubo:

Seriously, what leverage does Russia have right now?

Nuclear retaliation ooga booga, which certain incredibly stupid and gullible individuals have decided to take seriously despite the fact Russia's military is being taken apart by farmers in tractors.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: Why would "The West" have any say in how Ukraine negotiates Russia's surrender and withdrawal? If Ukraine wants our help, I'm sure we'll be happy to offer it, but until then, Lavrov needs to be asking the Ukrainian people what they want before negotiations can start.


Russia does not want to negotiate with Ukraine directly. They consider it beneath them. Ukraine doesn't even exist according to their doctrine.

They consider themselves a super power, therefore they only negotiate with other super powers, not lowly peasant non-countries.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I would also like to lay out my conditions for Scarlett Johansen to have a purely physical relationship with me. It's equally relevant.


Colin, you knew when you agreed to marry her that touching wasn't part of the deal.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Die now, and curse in vain
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You don't get to "offer conditions" for ending a war you wrongly started.

Russia has less claim here than Saddam when he occupied Kuwait. They don't get to make conditions for leaving.


Not when your military is getting torn apart and your logistics can't even reach  a front a few hours' drive from your borders.

Now, if you actually win your battles you can dictate conditions for leaving. Or stay for 20 years.  Anything you want really.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He didn't mention retaining territory
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm wondering when the oligarchs aren't going to start acting on the fact that the only way for Russia to pay reparations is by exporting gold, gas, oil, iron, coal and food and making sure they are deeply ingrained in the export grift.  Maybe that is why some of the want to be oligarchs aren't breathing anymore.

How bad will the reparations be?  I think they have crossed the line from bad to impossible.

Russia currently has about 72 million people who work.  Their gdp per person is about US$12k/yr.  The estimated numbers for damages are US$300 billion to a trillion.  A trillion/72 million is about the gdp per person so they need to double gpd just to cover current damage.  Rule of thumb says a country can double its gdp in about 7 to 10 years but that implies feeding back growth into the country.  If global interest rates were still around zero, Russia might have a chance of paying off a debt in a many decades but at 7% that turns into a payday loanshark type of deal they can never escape.
 
Reek!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever grievances Russia had, they chose 'trial by combat' as their resolution - they have to accept the outcome

Or, in the words of general Sherman, "war is the remedy our enemies have chosen, let's give them all they want"
 
jook
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "Do not allow Ukraine to avoid second invasion by joining NATO," is a heckuva ask.

Of course, if the Russian Federation wasn't so hellbent on trying to get the band back together by force, he wouldn't have anything to fear from NATO. Heck, he could just see it be disbanded for a lack of reason.


That's the one of the stupidest parts of all of this: if Vlad wasn't a megalomaniacal imperialist asshole, the west probably wouldn't give two farks about his shiatty fiefdom. In fact, if he was actually playing with a full deck, he would've realized the easiest way to defeat NATO would be by JOINING farkING NATO. NATO is a relic of the Cold War that still exists mainly because he's such an asshole, and it becomes neutralized the moment he decides that his corner of the world is enough.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Kubo:

Seriously, what leverage does Russia have right now?

Nuclear retaliation ooga booga, which certain incredibly stupid and gullible individuals have decided to take seriously despite the fact Russia's military is being taken apart by farmers in tractors.


And a Republican (russian asset) congress from the mid-terms.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Counteroffer: Russia kills itself because it doesn't deserve to exist

The rest of the world will carve up your shiatty polluted leftovers and work assiduously to erase the memory of your existence from humanity.
 
