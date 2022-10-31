 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man thought it was 'historic' like storming the Bastille. Now he's 'ashamed and embarrassed' over Jan. 6 riot   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Florida, Plea, Arraignment, United States Capitol Police, Alford plea, United States Senate, Washington, D.C., Conspiracy, Graydon Young  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I guess I was acting like a traitor," he added.

That's actually a surprising amount of self-awareness. Too little, too late by any reasonable standard of measurement, but still.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh huh, you still gonna serve prison time.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Young: "Like we were participating in some historic event to achieve a goal."

And just what was that goal exactly?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he's 'ashamed and embarrassed' over Jan. 6 riot


Yeah, us too...and we weren't even there.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"acting like a traitor"

No, you WERE a traitor, and still are.
Rot in prison, traitor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Die in prison
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But I thought they were all democrat double agents.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Young: "Like we were participating in some historic event to achieve a goal."

And just what was that goal exactly?


To stop traitors from stealing the election.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Young: "Like we were participating in some historic event to achieve a goal."

And just what was that goal exactly?


to steal laptops and shiat

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grokca: RolandTGunner: Young: "Like we were participating in some historic event to achieve a goal."

And just what was that goal exactly?

To stop traitors from stealing the election.


Yeah, just like Hitler's goal was to save the world from the Jews.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
well, he is a Florida man .
/just as smart.
//also ron desaintis sucks.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was there on January 6th.
Not in D.C., mind you. In fact, I can't really remember where I was that day. Probably at work.
Anyway, wherever I was, I was there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should all be hanged.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They should all be hanged.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Now he's 'ashamed and embarrassed'"

That he got caught.

That it failed.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They should all be hanged.

They should all be hanged gangbanged.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once again:

shiatting in punch bowl != storming the Bastille
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm impressed Florida Man is aware of the Bastille.
 
