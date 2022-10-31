 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Suddenly, all the Farkers decided to move to the New York after it was announced that residents could earn money by drinking beer   (wpdh.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, New York City, U.S. state, United States, New York, new career, New York State Brewers Association, state database's last update, New Jersey  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2022 at 6:00 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not me, I moved to the Iraq and like such as.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be RICH!
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But it's New York. All the beer on Earth can't change a Californian. Go fark yourselves you east coast rubes.

/ I said it and I mean it and I've been there so I can say it.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You'd have to be drunk to move to the Hudson Valley. It's pretty and there are a few good yearly arts and music festivals, but  everyday life is monotonous.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People should drink as the one true God intended.  At home.  Alone.  In the dark.  On a moonless night it is allowed to have a 13 inch black and white TV tuned to static for light.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: People should drink as the one true God intended.  At home.  Alone.  In the dark.  On a moonless night it is allowed to have a 13 inch black and white TV tuned to static for light.


Cheater. You've got an internet connection.
 
kindms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
knowing my crash space is a few hundred feet away would lead to great hijinks
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: AmbassadorBooze: People should drink as the one true God intended.  At home.  Alone.  In the dark.  On a moonless night it is allowed to have a 13 inch black and white TV tuned to static for light.

Cheater. You've got an internet connection.


The one true God wants me to spread it's message.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ragin' Asian: AmbassadorBooze: People should drink as the one true God intended.  At home.  Alone.  In the dark.  On a moonless night it is allowed to have a 13 inch black and white TV tuned to static for light.

Cheater. You've got an internet connection.

The one true God wants me to spread it's message.


The message isn't governed by Strunck and White's Elements of style.

Joking. Fark is terrible at autocorrecting it's vs its.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: But it's New York. All the beer on Earth can't change a Californian. Go fark yourselves you east coast rubes.

/ I said it and I mean it and I've been there so I can say it.


Don't you have some feces to hose off your sidewalk?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Not me, I moved to the Iraq and like such as.


When farkers do what needs to be done so that you don't have to.

/win
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like, bridge and tunnel money, or legit $$$?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even the Texas beer is fruit-flavored and I'm tired of it.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.