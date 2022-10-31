 Skip to content
(Vice)   Remember seven Halloweens ago when an asteroid that looked like a spooky skull flew past the Earth? Halloween remembers
    Creepy, Star, Sun, Solar System, amazing skull-shaped asteroid, NASA, Moon, Arecibo Observatory, Planet  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Skull-Shaped Asteroid Flying by Earth on Halloween Is the Spookiest Thing to Ever Happen in Space...yet
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's what that was?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a bowling ball to me.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Looks like a bowling ball to me.


That's no bowling ball. That's my wife!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet never forgets.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I can't remember what I did yesterday! Or was that Saturday?
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Looks like a bowling ball to me.


Obviously you're not a golfer
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ophaelin: El_Dan: Looks like a bowling ball to me.

Obviously you're not a golfer


Ever thus to deadbeats, planet Earth.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Looks like a bowling ball to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There are a surprising number of image search results for bowling balls with skulls in them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Looks like a bowling ball to me.


IT'S A STREET LIGHT!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Hell, I can't remember what I did yesterday! Or was that Saturday?


Smoke less marijuana.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
