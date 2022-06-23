 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Alarming, misleading headline at its alarmiest, misleadingest   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, National Park Service, Cutthroat trout, Margaret Townsend, species of fish, long-used pesticide, Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park, rat poison  
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When wintertime rolls around, the gorillas simply freeze to death.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like many lakes in the Western United States, Gunsight Lake was historically fishless...So, anything they stock it with will be invasive.. Leave it fark alone
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here they introduced Tiger Muskies into a lake to clean out non native fish. Tiger Muskies are sterile so once they've eaten everything in sight they die.

https://magazine.wildlife.state.nm.us/bluewater-lake-tigers-cleaning/
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't go with dynamite fishing. That's the American way.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait...we still have a Wilderness Act..?

I thought TFG did away with that...
 
RiverRat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Around here they introduced Tiger Muskies into a lake to clean out non native fish. Tiger Muskies are sterile so once they've eaten everything in sight they die.

https://magazine.wildlife.state.nm.us/bluewater-lake-tigers-cleaning/


Very cool
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rotenone isn't that bad, it's not like they are throwing Chlordane in there.  Sure it kills all the fish (if that's your thing) but it breaks down quickly and doesn't do too much by-killl of other organisims.   It is used in such a low concentration that other organisms that eat the poisoned fish rarely show symptoms.
FYI - If you take Warfarin that is also Rat Poison.
 
Iczer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In short, Johnson argues that because most of Glacier National Park is recommended wilderness-it should be treated as such-and human interference should be limited.

Erm, okay. Then what's your opinion on the fact that much of that area was artificially (read: done by humans) stocked with what is basically an invasive species? Your state literally decided to populate much of that area with rainbow trout in order to increase fishing there, which has the interesting little side effect of increasing revenue in the area with visitors coming in and staying multiple days possibly.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The lake already has shockingly high levels of DHMO. It's used as an industrial solvent!
 
RiverRat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The lake already has shockingly high levels of DHMO. It's used as an industrial solvent!


DHMO has been present in every single death known to mankind

/ fact
// I know
/// I saw it on the Internet
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Around here they introduced Tiger Muskies into a lake to clean out non native fish. Tiger Muskies are sterile so once they've eaten everything in sight they die.

https://magazine.wildlife.state.nm.us/bluewater-lake-tigers-cleaning/


🤔hmmmmm...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The piscicide wil cause fishocide.

the park is proposing using poison to kill one fish in order to save another.

Like they're not taking kickback fillets from fish gangs. Why is it always Rainbow trout, why is it always fish of color?
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Rotenone isn't that bad, it's not like they are throwing Chlordane in there.  Sure it kills all the fish (if that's your thing) but it breaks down quickly and doesn't do too much by-killl of other organisims.   It is used in such a low concentration that other organisms that eat the poisoned fish rarely show symptoms.
FYI - If you take Warfarin that is also Rat Poison.


California has been using it forever to get rid of invasive species, like pike. If Cal allows it, Wyoming should.

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Lake-poisoning-seems-to-have-worked-to-kill-2520269.php
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mmmmm Parkinson's Trout.
 
Floki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Montana MAGATS are not proposing to introduce the AIDS virus into the water to control Rainbow Trout 🌈
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fat boy: Like many lakes in the Western United States, Gunsight Lake was historically fishless...So, anything they stock it with will be invasive.. Leave it fark alone


Yeah, kill off the rainbow trout so that the non-threatened cutthroat will live. It's just stupid. Even though it's not native to the lake, it's the first fish species in the lake, so kinda-sorta native now, wouldn't you say? Weirdly, the rainbow trout courts as both invasive and non-invasive at the same time...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The piscicide wil cause fishocide.

the park is proposing using poison to kill one fish in order to save another.

Like they're not taking kickback fillets from fish gangs. Why is it always Rainbow trout, why is it always fish of color?


Cause we don't no damn gay fish polluting our red white and blue streams and rivers, that's why.
And you better stop putting kitty litter in our scholls!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Rainbow trout is awesome! I pretty much loved on that and venison as a kid in Idaho. We lived right next to a huge reservoir and those damn things would practically hop into the boat. We lived about 400 yards from the Snake River, so my adoptive dad would go down to the river rapids and catch rainbow trout the size of salmon. God, it was great.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why cant we all get along?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The lake already has shockingly high levels of DHMO. It's used as an industrial solvent!


Seems like a lot of work to me. Haul everything up to this lake just to clean it..
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phishrace: RedfordRenegade: Rotenone isn't that bad, it's not like they are throwing Chlordane in there.  Sure it kills all the fish (if that's your thing) but it breaks down quickly and doesn't do too much by-killl of other organisims.   It is used in such a low concentration that other organisms that eat the poisoned fish rarely show symptoms.
FYI - If you take Warfarin that is also Rat Poison.

California has been using it forever to get rid of invasive species, like pike. If Cal allows it, Wyoming should.

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Lake-poisoning-seems-to-have-worked-to-kill-2520269.php


Shiat, if California allows it, I'm surprised that it does anything unpleasant to any creature it encounters. Bet there's a cancer warning on it, though. CA loves their cancer warnings.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: fat boy: Like many lakes in the Western United States, Gunsight Lake was historically fishless...So, anything they stock it with will be invasive.. Leave it fark alone

Yeah, kill off the rainbow trout so that the non-threatened cutthroat will live. It's just stupid. Even though it's not native to the lake, it's the first fish species in the lake, so kinda-sorta native now, wouldn't you say? Weirdly, the rainbow trout courts as both invasive and non-invasive at the same time...


The point is to stock the lake with native cutthroats, both as a means of preserving this threatened and native fish, and to prevent the invasive rainbows from displace more cutthroats downstream. It makes complete sense if you care about saving cutthroat trout.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Wait...we still have a Wilderness Act..?

I thought TFG did away with that...


DRINK!

btw, we had a national school lunch program but Biden just did away with it.

take that shiat to /po/ tab
 
The Yattering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They meant Rat Poisson.

Hire an editor, dammit
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: fat boy: Like many lakes in the Western United States, Gunsight Lake was historically fishless...So, anything they stock it with will be invasive.. Leave it fark alone

Yeah, kill off the rainbow trout so that the non-threatened cutthroat will live. It's just stupid. Even though it's not native to the lake, it's the first fish species in the lake, so kinda-sorta native now, wouldn't you say? Weirdly, the rainbow trout courts as both invasive and non-invasive at the same time...


Mmmmmmm, Smokendrer's Trout.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: AstroJesus: The piscicide wil cause fishocide.

the park is proposing using poison to kill one fish in order to save another.

Like they're not taking kickback fillets from fish gangs. Why is it always Rainbow trout, why is it always fish of color?

Cause we don't no damn gay fish polluting our red white and blue streams and rivers, that's why.
And you better stop putting kitty litter in our scholls!


NSFW language at the end:

South Park: You're A Gay Fish
Youtube c888vaTPYqE
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: JeffSon069: Wait...we still have a Wilderness Act..?

I thought TFG did away with that...

DRINK!

btw, we had a national school lunch program but Biden just did away with it.

take that shiat to /po/ tab


But Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked passage of the bill on Thursday.

Learn to read.
 
