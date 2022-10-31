 Skip to content
(BBC)   Hello God, I would like to file a bug report   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
29
    Sick, Conspiracy theory, Mr Hall, conspiracy theorist, US host of the conspiracist show, Manchester Arena blast, Martin Hibbert, Mr Hall's channel, conspiracy theorists  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nearly one in five people in the UK think terror survivors are not telling the truth about what happened to them, new research for the BBC suggests. A third say the pandemic has made them more suspicious of official explanations of UK terror attacks.


149360821.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.


That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack was an Islamist attack. This "Richard Hall" is a radical Islamist, probably a survivor of one of the planes that were hijacked on 9/11....

/how am I doing as a conspiracy theorist. Do I need more practice.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Theeng: fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.

That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?


The whole point is they know "the truth" and it makes them important in their minds. It's all an ego trip to compensate for their shiatty lives. Logic doesn't factor into it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He needs a better hobby.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - "God's Away On Business"
Youtube W9mhsW5aWJM
 
Bruscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is no creature more vicious than human beings.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Theeng: fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.

That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?


no no, see, they want the cranks. They spread shiat far and wide, the weirder the better, to encourage them.  After all, if the people that know you're up to something are telling everyone that you conspired with aliens to fake the moon landing, who'd believe them if they said you were secretly moving prisoners of war to ships just outside of US territorial waters so you could torture them for information.

Riling up the kooks and the crazies sets the bar so far into absolutely bat-shiat insane territory that nobody will suspect the real evil shiat you're doing.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had a friend, who I didn't think was insane, until he turned into a 9/11 truther.  It was like a switch flipped.  Suddenly, he was angry at me for not seeing what he saw.  I could not reason with him.  I have a degree in physics and literally worked in a metallurgical laboratory testing tensile strength on steel coupons all day long, and could not convince him that jet full can weaken steel beams.

I let it go.  20 years later he's still my friend.  Besides, if he's not even close to knowing the real truth...

Muwahahahah!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bruscar: There is no creature more vicious than human beings.


This. Subby, and most of the people who believe humans are basically good and all that haven't paid attention to the history of humanity very closely.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I had a friend, who I didn't think was insane, until he turned into a 9/11 truther.  It was like a switch flipped.  Suddenly, he was angry at me for not seeing what he saw.  I could not reason with him.  I have a degree in physics and literally worked in a metallurgical laboratory testing tensile strength on steel coupons all day long, and could not convince him that jet full can weaken steel beams.

I let it go.  20 years later he's still my friend.  Besides, if he's not even close to knowing the real truth...

Muwahahahah!


Thermite charges planted by undercover "maintenance workers"?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Theeng: fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.

That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?


"They count on no one believing me!"

/yes, because you're a farking dick and you're crazy
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So if this guy is an actor hired to play a terrorist bombing ictim, for literally the rest of his life....

* How much do you have to pay someone to literally never walk again in their life?  It would have to be literally millions, and most would still think it isn't worth it, as you'd be limited as to how you could enjoy it.

* Why bother having his  story being a paraplegic?  Just give him some vague "chronic pain from nerve damage" story.
 
Dryad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
threepanelsoul.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*temporarily change alias to talkertogod
*start Remedy

I charge $999.99 per tickets.
 
Tymast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
remember, the same "they" claim it is bad for us too despite the box clearly says Rat Poison.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Theeng: fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.

That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?

no no, see, they want the cranks. They spread shiat far and wide, the weirder the better, to encourage them.  After all, if the people that know you're up to something are telling everyone that you conspired with aliens to fake the moon landing, who'd believe them if they said you were secretly moving prisoners of war to ships just outside of US territorial waters so you could torture them for information.

Riling up the kooks and the crazies sets the bar so far into absolutely bat-shiat insane territory that nobody will suspect the real evil shiat you're doing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Kit Fister: Theeng: fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.

That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?

no no, see, they want the cranks. They spread shiat far and wide, the weirder the better, to encourage them.  After all, if the people that know you're up to something are telling everyone that you conspired with aliens to fake the moon landing, who'd believe them if they said you were secretly moving prisoners of war to ships just outside of US territorial waters so you could torture them for information.

Riling up the kooks and the crazies sets the bar so far into absolutely bat-shiat insane territory that nobody will suspect the real evil shiat you're doing.

[Fark user image 579x633]


jbot.caView Full Size


Would like a word.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Theeng: fragMasterFlash: If a conspiracy theorist ever does find evidence of some massive conspiracy they likely won't live long enough to tell anyone, much less make a career out of being a pain in the ass about it.

That's what gets me with conspiracy nutters, you're telling me an organization can pull crazy shiat and fake things, yet powerless to shut up a crank?

The whole point is they know "the truth" and it makes them important in their minds. It's all an ego trip to compensate for their shiatty lives. Logic doesn't factor into it.


Yup there's been a good bit of psych research into conspiracy nutters and the categories are pretty simple and not all that deep lol. Typically it's just a broken person looking for some relief in being in some club that knows the secret truth about ___(insert anything)___.

Sometimes it's a very emotionally hurt or angry person looking for any meaning or answers.

In a way we can all sorta understand that, it's painful to think some group of assholes would hate us so much they'd crash a couple planes into buildings. It's complex and very difficult to think how a couple random viruses could evolve rapidly into Sars Covid and spread so rapidly in this huge human petri dish of a planet. It's much easier and simpler to just jump right to assuming there's some evil cabal of James-Bond-archetype villians behind all these.

Then sometimes it's just as simple as a loon with both some screws loose and a gigantic flaming anus ego.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tymast: remember, the same "they" claim it is bad for us too despite the box clearly says Rat Poison.


Well you're not a rat, are you?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So he spied on these people to see if they were really injured, saw that they were, in fact, really injured, and then...

...changed his mind and admitted he had been wrong?

Right?

right?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Alex Jones Butterfly effect
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My favourite part about conspiracy loudmouths of every ilk is how upset they get when someone shows up in their lives unsolicited and starts asking questions.
 
