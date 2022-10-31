 Skip to content
(AP News)   Don't you hate it when you drop food on the ground and the dog runs off with it, cartel edition   (apnews.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A tortoise stealing a head is much easier to catch.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Come back with my arm, Schnookums.  Don't make me shoot you.

--Deadpool video game
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A problem no longer with rugdog by Ronco.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When man bites dog, that's news they say,
But what is it when the dog carries a skull away?
A headline?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A tortoise stealing a head is much easier to catch.


AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
body parts had been left in an automatic teller booth

How did the dog get in and out? Maybe the head was propping open the door.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey Chico Chico
It's not Puerto Rico
Though that's where many have fled

A young man was killed
Then beaten and drilled
And the dog ran away with his head
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the dog caught the miniature chuckwagon this time?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No worries, folks. It's just the opening theme for the gritty reboot of Herman's Head.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They were going to do the turtle thing, but time is money man.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The5thElement: No worries, folks. It's just the opening theme for the gritty reboot of Herman's Head.


Hermanos Head?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moto-geek: The5thElement: No worries, folks. It's just the opening theme for the gritty reboot of Herman's Head.

Hermanos Head?


Though now that I think a little more about it, that's got quite a different connotation if you have a gutter brain.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The5thElement: No worries, folks. It's just the opening theme for the gritty reboot of Herman's Head.


freaky timing. I was JUST having an argument about that show last night with my wife. She insisted i was making it up, which to be fair, it wouldn't be the first time, but to this day, despite a wealth of evidence, she remains convinced that "Greatest American Hero" is some kind of elaborate trick i'm playing on her.

But she swore she had no memory of it once i proved it true. However she did remember Parker Lewis, which i swear was on just before it on whatever night it was on.
 
Floki
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DOG MISUNDERSTANDS "FETCH BOY"
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
