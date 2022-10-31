 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Russian company offers people a new treatment to help manage their fears and anxieties, by replacing them with a new fear of being buried alive   (buzz.ie) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This package is complete with a "mandatory revival" which, for the customer, results in "an all-around revived awareness of their mission".

"Did I check the 'mandatory revival' box, or the 'optional revival (no revival)' box?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Buried alive!..."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've done an isolation tank, thanks.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"What do you mean, we've just been mobilized?"
"Ya. You're going, now."
"We have to dig these people up!"
"No.  Get on the bus.  If you make it back from Ukraine, when war over, you can dig them up."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey Russians: go to Ukraine and they'll bury ya for free.

/Alive.... Somewhat less
 
