(CBC)   Ukraine begs the world for equipment to help keep their power grid from collapsing. Still in better shape than the Texas power grid   (cbc.ca) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, according to Putin apologists if you have ever had any power generation or distribution issues you can't discuss this or say anything bad about Russia.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Send Ted Cruz over there...problem solved...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Putin is more focused on punishing the Ukrainians than he is on defeating them.  This is a common theme throughout history.  A charismatic narcissist uses his charm and arrogance to get himself positioned the supreme leader of a nation.  His arrogance then causes him to start a war.   His arrogance then also causes him to assume he is a more capable military leader than his generals, and to take every set back as a personal slight that must be avenged.

His army falls into chaos as leaders are disposed of as scapegoats for his own failures, and he becomes so consumed with some petty feud with a non threat, that he allows his power to get destroyed by real threats while he is focused on unrelated issues with his personality.  The most famous example of this is when Darth Vader allowed the Death Star to get destroyed because he was too focused on trying to micromanage the lives of his adult children.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JD: Send Ted Cruz over there...problem solved...


It would probably solve a lot of problems but Texas and Ukraine still wouldn't have a working power grid.
 
Shryke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is the most lefty shiatbird troll Fark headline of the year. Hat's off to subby.
 
