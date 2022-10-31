 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Woman arrested for not wanting to get dressed up   (kxan.com) divider line
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bail set at $35k for a threat of non-lethal violence and a bag of weed. I'm glad they got these hardened criminals off the streets
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A BB gun is a "deadly weapon"?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I understand. I'd rather have my eyelids nailed to a 2x4 and be forced to watch Lord of the Rings instead of going to Walmart.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What are the odds of this person getting significantly higher jail time than Capital attackers?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A BB gun is a "deadly weapon"?


You could beat someone to death with it
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ragin' Asian: A BB gun is a "deadly weapon"?

You could beat someone to death with it


You could shoot someone's eye out!
 
Mindlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Europe so I'm region blocked from the article, but I can already tell from the URL that Subby is a moron.  It looks like the woman was wanting a classy night on the town, but the man was looking more for a casual, Dollar General night.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This story has modern American trash culture all over it:
1. Walmart
2.Guns
3. Karens who can't mind their own f*cking business
4. The pigs coming in and not helping anybody but taking everyone to jail to cause yet more problem

GIVE YOURSELF AN APPLAUSE, AMERICA!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.
 
Floki
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: This story has modern American trash culture all over it:
1. Walmart
2.Guns
3. Karens who can't mind their own f*cking business
4. The pigs coming in and not helping anybody but taking everyone to jail to cause yet more problem

GIVE YOURSELF AN APPLAUSE, AMERICA!


Cops are useless pieces of shiat most of the time, exacerbating and escalating almost any interaction with the public.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for her. I too find Walmart to be a frightening place. I always do my best to avoid it.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A BB gun is a "deadly weapon"?


imfdb.orgView Full Size

Listen it could raise a welt
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A Texas woman was arrested after she threatened to shoot a man with a BB gun - because she didn't want to go to Walmart, police said.


Amateur. I would have threatened to shoot him with a shotgun.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a rough 17
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A BB gun is a "deadly weapon"?


If you tape it to a hammer or front of a car it could probably be deadly.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.


Those Texan seventeen-year-olds with three kids will get you every... wait.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man: Let's go to the store, baby

Woman: IM NOT GOING TO THE STORE. ILL WAVE THIS FAKE GUN AROUND UNTIL THE COPS COME

Cops: What's all this then? Is that ... is that burnt marijuana I smell? All right you two, in ya go. Watch yer head.

Narrator: The man and woman were arrested.

FIN
 
Mindlock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mindlock: In Europe so I'm region blocked from the article, but I can already tell from the URL that Subby is a moron.  It looks like the woman was wanting a classy night on the town, but the man was looking more for a casual, Dollar General night.


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A Texas woman was arrested after she threatened to shoot a man with a BB gun - because she didn't want to go to Walmart, police said.


Amateur. I would have threatened to shoot him with a shotgun.


Ah, is that what the article says? Mea Culpa, Subby.  The URL on hover implies it differently.

Got to say I get a little tired of the region locking on articles sometimes.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been shot with a BB gun on more than occasion. It's a miracle I'm alive.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For heaven's sake, this is Texas.  "Because he needed killing" is a legitimate excuse here!!!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't say I blame her. You'd have to drag me kicking and screaming into a Walmart.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All I know is never go to a Wal Mart on a Saturday afternoon. Place is a mad-house.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: All I know is never go to a Wal Mart on a Saturday afternoon. Place is a mad-house.


With one register open.

I think that is not overwhelm the asshole checking the receipts.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
got shot in the knee from across the street by the neighborhood punk.   well, one of the neighborhood punks.   yeah, the same one who stole the stereo out of my sister's car and tried to sell it back to her.  funny thing is, I was getting into said car to go to work when he did it.   is this thing still on?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Bail set at $35k for a threat of non-lethal violence and a bag of weed. I'm glad they got these hardened criminals off the streets


Isn't Texass an open carry state?
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, no one really wants to go to Walmart.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
because she didn't want to go to Walmart


Case dismissed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I think that is not overwhelm the asshole checking the receipts.


Wow. they DO think ahead over there, don't they?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Mindlock: In Europe so I'm region blocked from the article, but I can already tell from the URL that Subby is a moron.  It looks like the woman was wanting a classy night on the town, but the man was looking more for a casual, Dollar General night.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A Texas woman was arrested after she threatened to shoot a man with a BB gun - because she didn't want to go to Walmart, police said.


Amateur. I would have threatened to shoot him with a shotgun.

Ah, is that what the article says? Mea Culpa, Subby.  The URL on hover implies it differently.

Got to say I get a little tired of the region locking on articles sometimes.


Subby was *right* on point with the headline. But, your dollar store reference fits as well.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Using a bb gun is the sole reason she wasn't shot 18 times.   I guess that's some progress there in that shiathole.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The store is on Boca Chica Road.

Nothing more appropriate, don't you think?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I expected:
Fark user imageView Full Size


What I got:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, for nothing, subby.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: talkertopc: I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.

[Fark user image 428x578]

That's a rough 17


Yeah, she's got a story.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was this past Saturday the wife and drove past the WalMart and I took one look at the parking lot, filled with cars and said to Mrs Steklo; "Thank god, we don't have to Walmart today, look at that parking lot. It's jammed packed."

Turns out some 14 year old girl burned down the Wal Mart the next town over a few weeks ago and everyone's been coming to ours.

The news report said, $30 miliion dollars worth of damages and they'll be up and open in 7 months.

Ugh.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A BB gun is a "deadly weapon"?


You can put an eye out with that thing.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The store is on Boca Chica Road.

Nothing more appropriate, don't you think?


i read that as 'Del Boca Vista'.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: talkertopc: I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.

[Fark user image 428x578]

That's a rough 17


give her a little break, she just came back from walmart
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hots_Kebabs: give her a little break, she just came back from walmart


Wondering, if the pot was for relaxing her before going to Wal Mart or afterwards as a reward for going to Wal Mart.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.


Maybe run for office in Florida?
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: talkertopc: I looked at the picture and thought that I would not mind seeing her undressed, I then read the article so I'll go sit over there.

[Fark user image 428x578]

That's a rough 17


Well, someone named her Heaven for a reason.

Want to meet Hell?
 
