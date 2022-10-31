 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   Man fired for drinking himself comatose at work given €40,000, TotalFark   (independent.ie) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So alcoholics as a protected class? I like that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in this position as a manager, and it was horrible.

I was in my mid-20s and once running (as executive director) a small non-profit organization in Boston that helped people. Much of the staff were people who needed a job, shall we say. One was a 40-ish recovering alcoholic. At some point, he started drinking again and showed up late and missed shifts and so on. (It was a job with responsibilities such as handling money.)

I was young and had no idea what to do. What's the moral thing to do? What's the legal thing to do? If I keep him on board, the small non-profit organization suffers. If I fire him, he will lose a much-needed job and probably drink even more. And is it legal to fire someone for alcoholism?

Since this was many years ago, I don't remember exactly what the board of directors and our legal advisors told me. But I let him go. At the meeting, I think I mentioned only the missed shifts and showing up late to other shifts. I think I intentionally did not mention the alcoholism because of any potential liability. And I'm pretty such I deemed it a layoff so he could get unemployment.

Soon, another small non-profit in a related sector hired him. (They knew of his issues.) I never saw him again. Hope it all worked out.

Still, it was a shiatty situation all around. It was pretty much the worst thing I've ever had to do as a boss.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And is it legal to fire someone for alcoholism?


Joking aside, it would have been perfectly legal and almost an obligation to let someone go who's drunk on the job. But the way you handled it was decent of you.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: bostonguy: And is it legal to fire someone for alcoholism?

Joking aside, it would have been perfectly legal and almost an obligation to let someone go who's drunk on the job. But the way you handled it was decent of you.


Thanks! Just for the record, he was never actually drunk on the job. He just wouldn't show up or he'd show up late (and probably hung over) a lot.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Joking aside, it would have been perfectly legal and almost an obligation to let someone go who's drunk on the job. But the way you handled it was decent of you.


Thanks, it was also weird because I was the youngest person there. I was like 25 and managing a staff of people who are all 40+. In retrospect, I feel like I had appear extra tough sometimes to be taken seriously.

Today, my boss is 30 and I'm, well, not. Every time I want to roll my eyes and tell him that he's young and has no idea what he's doing, I remember where I once was.

/ But in my defense, he's also a salesman by training who oversees both sales and marketing without having any marketing experience. I'm head of marketing. But I'm rambling...
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that incinerating him was a bit too much.
 
vogonity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a "man fire?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got let go from a small non-profit for missing shifts or coming in late and hung over. The kid that fired me made a powerful enemy that day, and soon.... very soon... he'll get his after all these years.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company paid for his treatment, paid him during his treatment, and paid him during his subsequent suspension during their investigation. I'd say they were incredibly fair.
Why did none of his fellow workers try and stop him from drinking in the course of his bringing the vodka in, drinking it, and drinking so much of it that he lost consciousness and they carried him home?
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's set for life - get a job, get shiatfaced, get fired, get compensation, rinse & repeat.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discoballer: Why did none of his fellow workers try and stop him from drinking in the course of his bringing the vodka in, drinking it, and drinking so much of it that he lost consciousness and they carried him home?


Any alcoholic worth his shaker of salt can hide his drinking right up to the point of conking out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vogonity: What is a "man fire?"


It's a gay bar down on the corner of 23rd and Burlington.  Good drink specials during the week.  Drag shows almost every other weekend.  Generally older crowd but still lots of fun.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: discoballer: Why did none of his fellow workers try and stop him from drinking in the course of his bringing the vodka in, drinking it, and drinking so much of it that he lost consciousness and they carried him home?

Any alcoholic worth his shaker of salt can hide his drinking right up to the point of conking out.


Yeah, you're right, there.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no easy way to deal with that. Sounds like they did give him chances and hopefully he's sober now

Best thing you can do as an employer is gently let them know you'll be willing to get them help, if you are in fact willing. And they have to be willing too
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I got let go from a small non-profit for missing shifts or coming in late and hung over. The kid that fired me made a powerful enemy that day, and soon.... very soon... he'll get his after all these years.


Dad?
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't we all just want make man fire for drinking?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my first bosses at an (unnamed) pizza place was a typical middle aged, living in the past, guy-type.  I just started college and drank a pile most nights. He'd be at the college bars in his 40's drinking until he fell down, hitting on college age girls, passed out on the floor, etc.
He always had stories about the girls he hooked up with, how hot they were, how much he drank and the (exaggerated) prices of his drinks.
Most day's he would clock in at 8am and put his head on his desk for an hour or so before drinking Mt. Dew and orange juice mixed together, he said it's the best thing after a night of drinking and chasing college girls.
I never ratted him out though, out of pity I guess. I hope he's doing well today.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vogonity: What is a "man fire?"


It's a Richard Pryor, but that's not important right now.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vogonity: What is a "man fire?"


Come over and lower your drawers, I'll show ya! ;-)
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: Any alcoholic worth his shaker of salt can hide his drinking right up to the point of conking out.


I sincerely doubt that. But perhaps others have more experience in that area.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vogonity: What is a "man fire?"


Ask Roger.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: So alcoholics as a protected class? I like that.


Apparently in the UK it is.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
subby: yes, i'd like to buy a "D" for 50 alex
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mugato: Any alcoholic worth his shaker of salt can hide his drinking right up to the point of conking out.

I sincerely doubt that. But perhaps others have more experience in that area.


I believe it... I had a roommate that knew I went out and got hammered 6 nights a week, and he would tell me that until I started talking, he could not spot any other visual (or olfactory) indicators. Hell, I could learn to speak clearly if that's the only indicator I have.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mugato: Any alcoholic worth his shaker of salt can hide his drinking right up to the point of conking out.

I sincerely doubt that. But perhaps others have more experience in that area.


If they're functional alcoholics they can. I had a woman who worked with me for a few years who fit this category. She seemed ok on the job (usually) but was occasionally off or would show up for work with some kind of new, unexplained injury. One day, she just quit showing up. She had been popped for a DUI and was in jail. Her husband refused to bail her out because it had apparently happened so many times before.

Eventually, we had to let her go and when we cleaned out her office we found many, many bottles of the vodak. Most were empty. We also found out she had been lying about what she had been doing on the job for years and because we had an absolutely awful system of checks and balances, she hadn't been caught yet. Eventually that would have caught up with her and she would have been fired anyway. She changed jobs about every two years.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, and fark this guy... It's not like this was an issue he hid. He'd already been in trouble, attended counseling, all of that. Why does his employer have to babysit him throughout his entire life? If you continually fark up at work, then they should be able to fire you.

When I was drinking, it was blackout nights once or twice a week, and I would be out 5-6 nights a week, getting completely hammered. Yet I NEVER missed work, and I was always able to make it on time as well. Waiting tables sucks hungover, but I stayed sober at work, because if I'm going to expect my employer to work with me, the least I could do is follow their basic farking rules.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why do people suck so hard at interpreting laws? It's not carte blanche... if it were, we'd need no f*cking judges.

You are there to look at something as egregious as this and say... "No, this is not the fault of the employer... The Employee was a f*ckup and if he wanted help he should have asked for it prior to getting blackout drunk. After that, actions have consequences, case dismissed."

Jesus Christ... grow some f*cking balls and hold people to account.
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had a coworker recently who had substance abuse issues (alcohol at the very least) and was let go after 2+ years of being on a performance improvement plan. He lied to my boss, he lied to HR (and was caught both times) and yet the process drug on for a long time. In fact it could have probably dragged on at least another year if he had claimed he had a substance abuse issue, the firm would have set him up with addiction counseling and reset his improvement plan with a new one focused on his issues, but he was too proud to do so even though my boss very clearly cleared the way for that for him. The final straw was an email with random characters sent to our entire team, we all tried to reach out to him through text, phone, even calling his wife because he had had surgery after falling down the stairs (most likely in a drunken stupor) and we were genuinely worried that he was having a stroke or something. Because his position had the ability to nuke every machine in the company my boss made the call that he had to end the PIP since he was showing behavior that was a danger to the company and the data that we hold.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Best Disease Ever
Youtube e3IrJMumbWc
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mugato: So alcoholics as a protected class? I like that.

Apparently in the UK it is.


It's protected in the US but you are probably going to have to do some inpatient treatment to make the point, it falls under ADA protection
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: subby: yes, i'd like to buy a "D" for 50 alex


So, a pair of DDs for $200?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Us Murphys never get cut a break.

The alcoholism is in our DNA! We can't stop drinking in the same way a shark can't stop swimming.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vogonity: What is a "man fire?"


It's what happens when a guy pees the morning after banging your mom.

/ zing
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Man fired for drinking himself comatose at work"

Hire him to work for Fark. He has already proven himself to be qualified.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imma not get all coma for $40k but  kick in a bit more... I have a price cause standards!
 
