(WCVB Boston)   FBI identifies 'Lady of the Dunes' nearly 50 years after her mutilated body was found near Provincetown, MA. Still no leads on the killer, though Harkonnen is rumored to be lawyering up   (wcvb.com) divider line
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrs. badcrumble [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if we can find out if she really was an extra in Jaws now
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police believe she was murdered several weeks before her body was found...


Not after? Hmm... 🤔
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 years huh?

I bet it will be longer for the Suffolk County police department to solve the Gilgo Beach murders.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spice must flow.  Sign near the dunes shouldda told her.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the killer was the same age....he might be armed with a four footed cane or a walker.

Great use of resources to check the 'solved' box.

Must mean that all their rape case samples have been processed.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Read the book. Watched the show.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Goldfrapp - Stranger (Official Video)
Youtube 7Bmr1_19HfI
0JfURJWc18M
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What? No Sting?

p4.storage.canalblog.comView Full Size


/ Disappointed
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrs. badcrumble: I wonder if we can find out if she really was an extra in Jaws now


Not likely, the photos released of Ruth Marie Terry don't really look anything like the extra in Jaws.

This has been quite a year.  Somerton Man was identified, now Lady of the Dunes, I'm hoping they work out who The Boy In the Box was next.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: What? No Sting?

[p4.storage.canalblog.com image 850x478]

/ Disappointed


We're accounting for all the time that tantric sex takes, obviously.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Land Shark for sure
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If the killer was the same age....he might be armed with a four footed cane or a walker.

Great use of resources to check the 'solved' box.

Must mean that all their rape case samples have been processed.


Nah. He got murdered with a padlock in a West Virginia Prison.

/Allegedly
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IgG4: Land Shark for sure


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the dunes in Massachusetts?

This guy wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still no leads on the killer

Actually if you watch the video at the bottom there's a lot of suspicion that Whitey Bulger was involved. Based on the manner of killing and the fact that he was in the area at the time, that alone seems pretty solid.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

