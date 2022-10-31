 Skip to content
(BBC)   How should I disguise my slightly illegal cannabis grinder? Hmmm... how about as a grenade. Yes. And I'll just leave it on the platform at one of the country's busiest train stations. Yes, that's a plan   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When weed shopping that guy obviously never settled for anything less than da bomb.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should just stick with a Frisbee and driver license
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mine looks likes a hockey puck.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weed grinder? Everyone knows it's better as a weed hoagie.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Weed grinder? Everyone knows it's better as a weed hoagie.


"That's oregano, right?"

"...Um, yeah, sure, enjoy your sandwich."
 
PadreScout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mine is a dragonball
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would assume the UK would be legalizing cannabis & hand grenades soon.
They seem to be in a "f**k it all" mood as of late.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
JFC, why not just make it a necklace for Ana de Armas in that Bond flick.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
hey im doing something illegal, why not hide it in something that would draw even more unwanted attention
 
slantsix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kindms: hey im doing something illegal, why not hide it in something that would draw even more unwanted attention


stoner logic checks out
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Should just stick with a Frisbee and driver license


Haven't had to deseed in ages. A grinder makes flowers, especially dense ones, a lot easier to pack into whatever you're smoking/vaping out of.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

buddy of mine had the black one I believe.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Mine is a dragonball


Z!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When weed shopping that guy obviously never settled for anything less than da bomb.


I'm laughing for the wrong reasons - because it's truly amazing (and unsurprising) how many weed strains have bomb or some other sort of explosion thing going on with the name.  It'd still leave you a lot of choices
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would have know the difference.
"Free weed"
Eh...don't trust it. No traceability
And with wackadoos nowadays, don't trust anything.
Even certifications sometimes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Raider_dad: Should just stick with a Frisbee and driver license

Haven't had to deseed in ages. A grinder makes flowers, especially dense ones, a lot easier to pack into whatever you're smoking/vaping out of.


One of the major reasons I vote edibles, then you never have to do shiat but pop it in your mouth.  Losing all the accoutrements and smell and the need to torch the stuff just makes it all so much easier
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Mine looks likes a hockey puck.


I have one from a friend that is his business card.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: common sense is an oxymoron: Raider_dad: Should just stick with a Frisbee and driver license

Haven't had to deseed in ages. A grinder makes flowers, especially dense ones, a lot easier to pack into whatever you're smoking/vaping out of.

One of the major reasons I vote edibles, then you never have to do shiat but pop it in your mouth.  Losing all the accoutrements and smell and the need to torch the stuff just makes it all so much easier


Edis never work for me, so I do apologize for smelling like Otto's jacket all the time
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why throwing weed users in jail used to be allowable. Dumb farksticks.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
slightly illegal cannabis grinder. wow... just, wow
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's less low-rent than rainbow fentanyl
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now, is that closer to a cannabis hoagie or a cannabis sub?  I'm sure it pairs with Doritos
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

