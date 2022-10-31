 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Some people compete to create to most elaborate and fantastical costumes possible. Some choose a different path for Mundane Halloween
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. Tonight I'm going to dress up as a guy drinking a beer at the bar.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL, soy sauce
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Great. Tonight I'm going to dress up as a guy drinking a beer at the bar.


Same here, but it will be Mike Ditka drinking beer at a bar.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: bingethinker: Great. Tonight I'm going to dress up as a guy drinking a beer at the bar.

Same here, but it will be Mike Ditka drinking beer at a bar.


Or say you are the SNL guys!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm dressing as the most uninteresting specimen known to man - a farker.
 
Floki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: [Fark user image image 425x290]


Amelia Earhart
Youtube u2IiXvO9hZ0
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My laziest costume ever was me in college buying high water khakis, a pink golf shirt, a Disney Channel visor, and wearing sandals with black socks and calling my costume "retired."

I somehow managed to hook up with sexy vampire or whatever she was supposed to be.  A sexy sexy or something.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'D-List celebrity acting as store manager'


how is it i can never come up with a costume idea!?

inspired though, perhaps 'eager to get home father' will do.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The owner of the sports bar I go to hires to a certain "type" of bartender, shall we say.  I'm looking forward to their costumes
 
atomic-age
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dress kinda strangely everyday, so I never feel the need to dress up for halloween.

Besides, I wear glasses and either work or hiking boots everyday without fail, so all the foo foo sexy fill in the blank costumes are completely lost on me. I guess I'm just too literal and practical for halloween.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: [Fark user image image 425x290]


That's one step better than accepting an invite and saying you are going as a cable guy but not showing up and just leaving a "we missed you" ticket on the door knob.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One year I went to work as 'Not Me' for the Halloween contest. I shaved the beard, I wore a fancy suit and I was able to find the one men's wig at the stripper wig store to cover up the baldness. People did double takes when they finally figured out who I was. The best was one of the company VPs. He told me later that when he first saw me that he was pissed at HR for hiring some dude with a bad toupee. When he figured it out he was all, 'Dammit, McGrits!'
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ok, that was pretty funny.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: LOL, soy sauce


The female version of the costume is Kikowoman.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The_Sponge: bingethinker: Great. Tonight I'm going to dress up as a guy drinking a beer at the bar.

Same here, but it will be Mike Ditka drinking beer at a bar.

Or say you are the SNL guys!

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


I've done that before....Chris Farley's character complete with a Jordan jersey, coconut bra, and hula skirt.

But this time, I will actually dress up as Mike Ditka.

/Won $50 at a bar's costume contest on Saturday.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Exploding soda guy was pretty good. The rest truly lived up to the ideal of 'meh.'
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to work at Target, and this made me chuckle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [imgix.ranker.com image 750x700]


Yes, everyone loves Jim, but damn that "costume" was lame AF.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm going as a middle aged white guy
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: johnny_vegas: The_Sponge: bingethinker: Great. Tonight I'm going to dress up as a guy drinking a beer at the bar.

Same here, but it will be Mike Ditka drinking beer at a bar.

Or say you are the SNL guys!

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]

I've done that before....Chris Farley's character complete with a Jordan jersey, coconut bra, and hula skirt.

But this time, I will actually dress up as Mike Ditka.

/Won $50 at a bar's costume contest on Saturday.


Best I saw was some fat dude dressed as Chris Farley in the male stripper sketch with his gym rat buddy as Patrick Swazy. The bar played the song and they danced around. Hilarious. Of course they won.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This one looks somewhat elaborate. Note the slits for eye holes. Dude went walking around like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'm going as a middle aged white guy


You might catch a lot of shiat for going in white face. But I look forward to seeing the segment about you on Fox News tomorrow.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BafflerMeal: [imgix.ranker.com image 750x700]


Bonoseok?
 
