 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   No just no, you should not turn your pet dog into an ornamental rug for the living room to memorialize the pooch (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Creepy, Property, Leather, Pet, latest breaking news, family's beloved golden retriever, Australian company Chimera Taxidermy, Instagram commuter, unique way  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2022 at 4:35 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It really ties the room together.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: [media3.giphy.com image 300x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


came to post this.  good work.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Animatronics.

With enough dead pets you can start a pizza parlour.
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So drapes instead?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dead puppies
Dead puppies
Dead puppies aren't much fun
They don't come when you call
They don't chase squirrels at all
Dead puppies aren't much fun
My puppy died late last fall
He's still rotting in the hall
Dead puppies aren't much fun, no no no
Mom says puppy's days are through
She's going to throw him in the stew
Dead puppies aren't much fun
Dead puppies
(Dead dead dead) dead puppies
Dead puppies aren't much fun
dead puppies
(Dead dead dead) dead puppies
(Dead dead dead) dead puppies aren't much fun
Dead puppies
Dead puppies
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.salon.comView Full Size


Memories
 
jdlenke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's Ruff
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What has 4 legs and isn't alive?
Your dog.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"No just no, you should not turn your pet dog into an ornamental rug for the living room to memorialize the pooch (possible nsfw content on page)"

Why not?
 
Picklehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish I had something to memorialize the family's dead pets, besides fading photos, but turning them into a rug just seems too macabre.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nope. That is tacky as hell. Cremate the animal and stick its cremains on a shelf in an urn with a pic of them and their name.

Unless you're one of those people who collect pets like some people collect buttons...then that would just be a wall of dead pets and that's creepy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Make a Snuggie.* **

* May require more than one pet.

** Or perhaps a fashionable jacket.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well now I know what to do with Grandpa. He's been taking up all the space in the freezer
 
Floki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why stop with pets? When grandma dies, memorialize her as a shawl.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's not much sadder than a dog with matted fur except a dog made into a mat.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trying to give the other dogs PTSD?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Munden: [media3.giphy.com image 300x225]


Ukraine should start doing that with dead Russians.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I totally getting my cat stuffed and mounted in a judgemental pose. Cost be damned.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Creepy enough to have a pet stuffed. But to use one as a throw rug? That brings up all sorts of alarm bells.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [media.salon.com image 469x558]

Memories


Bonzai Kitten was awesome back in the day. The uproar was funny. I am not sure it would even move the needle these days.
 
acouvis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Dead puppies
Dead puppies
Dead puppies aren't much fun
They don't come when you call
They don't chase squirrels at all
Dead puppies aren't much fun
My puppy died late last fall
He's still rotting in the hall
Dead puppies aren't much fun, no no no
Mom says puppy's days are through
She's going to throw him in the stew
Dead puppies aren't much fun
Dead puppies
(Dead dead dead) dead puppies
Dead puppies aren't much fun
dead puppies
(Dead dead dead) dead puppies
(Dead dead dead) dead puppies aren't much fun
Dead puppies
Dead puppies


On the plus side, a Chihuahua rug wouldn't be nearly as yappy and annoying as a live one.  Plus people like Paris Hilton already carry around small dogs like a purse, might as well go the extra step.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.