 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida anti-semites yet to understand what a swastika looks like   (local10.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2022 at 12:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't even get your iconography correct and you think you're the master race?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
are slide into facism contiñews
 
Turbogod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny queso: are slide into facism contiñews


I believe it's spelled FASHISUM
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nazis are not known for their sense of spatial acuity.  Nor their sense, in general.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 Backwards symbol?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Their god couldn't get into art school and apparently neither could they.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd be suspicious of a well-graffitied swastika, actually. That would be a tell for a false-flag
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.