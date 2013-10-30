 Skip to content
(SlashFilm)   30 years ago today, the UK had its own War of the Worlds broadcast that traumatized a generation of viewers
    Enfield Poltergeist, BBC, Ghostwatch, Poltergeist, Sarah Greene, Michael Parkinson, Ghost, Television  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eastenders is 30 years old?

DRTFA
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A Doctor Who 30th anniversary special?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Threads was the one that traumatized the previous generation. It was their version of The Day After.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ghostwatch? Really?

Subby, I think you mean, "30 years ago today, a crack-addled actor presented a load of nonsense that, this morning, apparently suborned the dedicated 'Word of Today' segment of the 'Today' programme."

Lame. Lame beyond belief.

The farking BBC wants us believing in ghosts, now.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Eastenders is 30 years old?

DRTFA


37. And even less plausible than GhostWatch.
 
Floki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GHOST WATCH on the Internet Archive
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sephjnr: 37


37 Years of Eastenders?  Geez...

Is Dot still alive?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This may come as a surprise to some, but a great many people are credulous as all hell.

"If you'd like to know more then there's also no shortage of grifters, con artists and scammers who are just waiting for your call (you rubes)!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weirdly I cannot remember this broadcast, or the backlash, at all. Just have no recollection of it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: This may come as a surprise to some, but a great many people are credulous as all hell.

"If you'd like to know more then there's also no shortage of grifters, con artists and scammers who are just waiting for your call (you rubes)!"


Obviously.  How do you think Trump was able to get elected?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Is Dot still alive?


Technically no. As one of the unliving, forever captured on now-digitised film media... kind of.

Here's a rare image of her in her dual alive / un-alive state harvesting the soul from her crazy Renfield of a son:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Weirdly I cannot remember this broadcast, or the backlash, at all. Just have no recollection of it.


Perhaps it didn't happen in your original timeline.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sephjnr: steklo: Eastenders is 30 years old?

DRTFA

37. And even less plausible than GhostWatch.


Crimewatch on Lord of the Rings Dead Ringers BBC
Youtube GBTu2YV_hJU
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Technically no. As one of the unliving, forever captured on now-digitised film media... kind of.


heh-heh....I am now going to have to look her up in Wikipedia....
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Weirdly I cannot remember this broadcast, or the backlash, at all. Just have no recollection of it.



Maybe it wasn't shown in Malaysia?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It almost caused a war in this world.
 
Zenith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
meh
it was bollocks, only a moron got traumatised by that nonsense
probably went on to vote for brexit types
 
imsparky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember watching this. Even at the tender age of 9 I knew it wasn't real, but I did suspend disbelief enough to enjoy it.

For years I didn't think it was real, some half remembered mish mash of shows and films.

Then I found it on DVD.

And yes I bought it!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just going to wait until the president tells me how to think. I'll accept the  Sportsball argument too. I mean.... Duh! A bunch of concussion disabled women running around a grid iron., Smashing there heads makes one wonder why women are permitted to sacrifice their bodies to Mamon. Oh well.
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember watching a TV movie of this as a kid.  I almost enjoyed their version of it better.  Really cool radio voices.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


The dude that played Sosa in Scarface played Welles.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The malign entity apparently manifests itself as a ghost that the children call "Pipes," who lives in the glory hole under the stairs. No snickering, please; back then in Britain, a "glory hole" was just a cupboard where you put your junk. Again, no snickering, please."

Ha! Surejan.jpg

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Ghostwatch? Really?

Subby, I think you mean, "30 years ago today, a crack-addled actor presented a load of nonsense that, this morning, apparently suborned the dedicated 'Word of Today' segment of the 'Today' programme."

Lame. Lame beyond belief.

The farking BBC wants us believing in ghosts, now.


Well it's kinda like "birthing peole."
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: steklo: Is Dot still alive?

Technically no. As one of the unliving, forever captured on now-digitised film media... kind of.

Here's a rare image of her in her dual alive / un-alive state harvesting the soul from her crazy Renfield of a son:

[Fark user image 360x228]


Eastenders certainly took a dark turn.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
this show terrified me as a kid


media-amazon.comView Full Size


/the lizard people are coming!!!!
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
UK's 'War of the Worlds' moment?  Nope, not even close.   In 1938 radio was still a relatively new piece of tech.  For example, in 1934 40% of US households did not own a radio.  By 1940 15% of households were still without a radio.   Despite radio being a new medium, only a minuscule number of people actually believed Martians were on the warpath in New Jersey.  This according to Orson Welles himself.

"Far fewer people heard the broadcast - and fewer still panicked - than most people believe today. How do we know? The night the program aired, the C.E. Hooper ratings service telephoned 5,000 households for its national ratings survey. 'To what program are you listening?' the service asked respondents. Only 2 percent answered a radio 'play' or 'the Orson Welles program,' or something similar indicating CBS. None said a 'news broadcast,' according to a summary published in Broadcasting.In other words, 98 percent of those surveyed were listening to something else, or nothing at all, on Oct. 30, 1938. This miniscule rating is not surprising. Welles' program was scheduled against one of the most popular national programs at the time - ventriloquist Edgar Bergen's Chase and Sanborn Hour, a comedy-variety show."

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2013/10/30/241797346/75-years-ago-war-of-the-worlds-started-a-panic-or-did-it

If Welles' broadcast couldn't cause a panic at a time when people were still unfamiliar with high-tech gizmos and were much more credulous than folks are today, I'm suppose to believe that large numbers of people in the UK were panicked by a TV show broadcast in the 1990s?  Well, a majority of UK voters did believe that Brexit was a good idea.

Srsly, if you want to see a good Halloween themed production from the BBC, watch the 1977 version of Count Dracula.   This version of Dracula is more faithful to Stoker's novel than any other film production.

Count Dracula (1977)
Youtube u36VjXirmlY
 
