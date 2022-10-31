 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   In "retaliation" for Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Navy, Russia launches a barrage of missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv. UDF shoots down 44 of the 50 missiles, but one that DID get through left 85% of the city without water   (bbc.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tack it on the list of war crimes.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Were the UDF Soldiers listening to an all Rush mix tape and chugging Shasta? I heard that really helps.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would be so dope if Ukraine snuck some commandos into Russia and flattened Red Square
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How dare they resist invaders.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Were the UDF Soldiers listening to an all Rush mix tape and chugging Shasta? I heard that really helps.


Chuck S02E05 HD | Rush -- Tom Sawyer [Got Them All On My Zune]
Youtube nUHLIFDtT9s
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super_pope: It would be so dope if Ukraine snuck some commandos into Russia and flattened Red Square


I'd rather see them assassinate Putin.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hitler's blitz in London was out of frustration of constant losing, thinking the civilians would turn against the British government and force them into peace.  That didn't turn out well, and if Putin is such a historian, he would know this.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But yet people insist we can make "peace" with Russia.

You can't make people with people bent on genocide.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Hitler's blitz in London was out of frustration of constant losing, thinking the civilians would turn against the British government and force them into peace.  That didn't turn out well, and if Putin is such a historian, he would know this.


Germany also launched V1 and V2 rockets in their general direction, hitting civilian targets long after the Blitz. Churchill was so enraged he wanted to use chemical warfare in retaliation.
 
Zenith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
can't some one have a wee word with Isreali intelligence and get that Iranian factory farked over good and hard.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elon must be so proud of his friends generating so much business
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Super_pope: It would be so dope if Ukraine snuck some commandos into Russia and flattened Red Square

I'd rather see them assassinate Putin.


[WhyNotBoth.jpg]
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Hitler's blitz in London was out of frustration of constant losing, thinking the civilians would turn against the British government and force them into peace.  That didn't turn out well, and if Putin is such a historian, he would know this.


I'm not sure that this isn't just sour grapes.  They don't have an exit strategy, but they also don't think they can win, so they're just throwing a tantrum anytime the status quo is challenged
 
Sentient
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Hitler's blitz in London was out of frustration of constant losing, thinking the civilians would turn against the British government and force them into peace.  That didn't turn out well, and if Putin is such a historian, he would know this.


cultishcreative.comView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zenith: can't some one have a wee word with Isreali intelligence and get that Iranian factory farked over good and hard.

I'd rather we give financial incentive to Israel and hold off all foreign aid.  And then when Israel complied, find another reason.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super_pope: It would be so dope if Ukraine snuck some commandos into Russia and flattened Red Square


They'd just blame it on a carelessly handled cigarette.

Lit cigarettes have caused considerable problems for Russia these past few months.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is all Biden's fault.  Why won't he let Ukraine be crushed by fascists?  Sad!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Hitler's blitz in London was out of frustration of constant losing, thinking the civilians would turn against the British government and force them into peace.  That didn't turn out well, and if Putin is such a historian, he would know this.


Ironically, if Germany had stuck to the initial plan of flattening the RAF airfields first then they would have probably been able to own the skies over England.   But of course, someone decided he knew better and changed the focus of the bombing raids to civilian targets.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Time to let Ukraine know we no longer care if they use foreign-supplied weapons to strike Russian soil.

Hit any Russian power station, train station, troop depot, munitions depot, or government office within reach of Ukrainian lines.
 
danzak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Please don't use terms like "retaliation" or "in response" when describing Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.  It suggests that these are somehow legitimate actions instigated by the Ukrainians, when in fact these are war crimes.  I'm assuming that's why "retaliation" is in quotes in the headline so thanks for that.
 
