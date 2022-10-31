 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Back in 2016, Switzerland opened world's longest train tunnel after 20 years of construction, chose to celebrate with some kind of post-apocalyptic Cirque du Soleil (video)   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Gotthard Base Tunnel, Germany, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Tunnel, twin-bore Gotthard base tunnel, deepest rail tunnel, Ltschberg Base Tunnel  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont even.. ..train tunnel....how do they open airports in Switzerland?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had the pleasure of driving from Italy to Switzerland via the Simplon Tunnel.

12.5 miles long.

I entered, it was raining, when I left the tunnel, it was snowing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What post-apocalyptic Cirque du Soleil might look like.

Mad Max: Fury Road - Harpoon and Pole Battle Scene (8/10) | Movieclips
Youtube Mk_C5QH2Eb8
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
subby's mom was under construction for two decades?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The world's longest and deepest rail tunnel has officially opened in Switzerland

But enough about your mom..
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Haha I remember that.  Very weird, almost Illuminati.  I wonder what Kanye thinks.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
look at those guys, spending money on rail infrastructure. buncha commies.

weird thing about that tunnel being open is now its quicker to get from Zurich to Ticino by land than it is to get to Geneva, which is a bit of a headspace shift for people since that has not been the case from the dawn of time until that tunnel opened.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
35 mile long tunnel?  Neat.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: subby's mom was under construction for two decades?


Longest, not widest.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: Haha I remember that.  Very weird, almost Illuminati.  I wonder what Kanye thinks.


He hates Jews full time now
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"What the hell are we watching?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: look at those guys, spending money on rail infrastructure. buncha commies.


Pretty amazing what the government can do when the government actually owns the infrastructure.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a weird way to describe CERN, but ok.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: What post-apocalyptic Cirque du Soleil might look like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mk_C5QH2Eb8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I still maintain the MVP of that movie wasn't Nux.  It was the bolt-cutters.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: look at those guys, spending money on rail infrastructure. buncha commies.

weird thing about that tunnel being open is now its quicker to get from Zurich to Ticino by land than it is to get to Geneva, which is a bit of a headspace shift for people since that has not been the case from the dawn of time until that tunnel opened.


Rail infrastructure in their codpiece?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: I've had the pleasure of driving from Italy to Switzerland via the Simplon Tunnel.

12.5 miles long.

I entered, it was raining, when I left the tunnel, it was snowing.


Yeah, a 35 mile tunnel may just be the thing that makes me realize I'm claustrophobic. It's like rain. I love when it rains, living in a desert. But we had a period when I lived in Flagstaff where it rained or snowed for like 19 out of 21 days, and I realized that there was a point where I was done with rain. I feel like this would be the same. I'd be enjoying it for the first little bit, but after awhile, I'd go nuts, not seeing anything that was "natural". I swear, a bird, a tree, a hill in the distance. I think I need to see those. At night, the lights from houses that I pass. I realize I need some kind of visual feedback every once in awhile. It would definitely be an interesting experience.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*watches video* was the producer of that taking ALL the drugs?
 
special20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
boring
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It's like rain. I love when it rains


I went to England in 2001. March I think was the month.

I get there and it only rained one day out of the two weeks I was there.

I felt silly carrying my umbrella around in the sunshine.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, a 35 mile tunnel may just be the thing that makes me realize I'm claustrophobic. It's like rain. I love when it rains, living in a desert. But we had a period when I lived in Flagstaff where it rained or snowed for like 19 out of 21 days, and I realized that there was a point where I was done with rain.


Living up here in the PNW (where it rains all the time and you'd hate it so don't move here) when we have visitors in the summer they are all amazed that they showed up on the one day of the year where it isn't pouring down rain, and is actually beautiful.   And they say something like "Maybe we'll move here" and I tell them "Come in November and make that decision."

Rain 19 out of 21 days would be like two full days of summer!   We just got our damp winter weather last week.  It will remain that way until early June, or May if we're lucky.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Beats watching some windbag cut a ribbon.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Mikey1969: Yeah, a 35 mile tunnel may just be the thing that makes me realize I'm claustrophobic. It's like rain. I love when it rains, living in a desert. But we had a period when I lived in Flagstaff where it rained or snowed for like 19 out of 21 days, and I realized that there was a point where I was done with rain.

Living up here in the PNW (where it rains all the time and you'd hate it so don't move here) when we have visitors in the summer they are all amazed that they showed up on the one day of the year where it isn't pouring down rain, and is actually beautiful.   And they say something like "Maybe we'll move here" and I tell them "Come in November and make that decision."

Rain 19 out of 21 days would be like two full days of summer!   We just got our damp winter weather last week.  It will remain that way until early June, or May if we're lucky.


We had a June one year here in Colorado with PNW rain weather.  By the third week of constant overcast and drizzle rain we were all grumpy as f*ck from lack of sun.  I would not like it at all.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The strangest thing about driving the tunnel is the erie feeling of driving downhill for a very very long time in yellowish light.

As a kid we stayed in the chalet built for the Lötschberg Tunnel engineers.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's a longer clip...It slightly NSFW and even more bizarre.

Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony
Youtube b-TKQaqml6k



/they are longer clips out there but didn't post them because most come from from Q-type sites that frankly are a lot scary then this.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
.
.
.
No meatbals?  Felt like I was watching the opening of the Olympics in Switzerland.

Pretty weird but way better than some Swiss politician making a speech and taking credit for the whole thing.
.
.
.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Mikey1969: Yeah, a 35 mile tunnel may just be the thing that makes me realize I'm claustrophobic. It's like rain. I love when it rains, living in a desert. But we had a period when I lived in Flagstaff where it rained or snowed for like 19 out of 21 days, and I realized that there was a point where I was done with rain.

Living up here in the PNW (where it rains all the time and you'd hate it so don't move here) when we have visitors in the summer they are all amazed that they showed up on the one day of the year where it isn't pouring down rain, and is actually beautiful.   And they say something like "Maybe we'll move here" and I tell them "Come in November and make that decision."

Rain 19 out of 21 days would be like two full days of summer!   We just got our damp winter weather last week.  It will remain that way until early June, or May if we're lucky.


When I last lived up in the PNW, over half of the people living on my street were California transplants.  Of those, about half of them ended up moving back to the Southwest within a decade of relocating.

For people considering a move west of the Cascades, I recommend a viewing of The Ring, which is filmed in Western Washington.  Count the number of sunny days in the film.  That's what your life will be like from October until April.

/spoiler: there are no sunny days in that film.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: What post-apocalyptic Cirque du Soleil might look like.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mk_C5QH2Eb8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Sign in, hell... I get too much spam now... how about no..
 
