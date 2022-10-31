 Skip to content
(Axios)   A State by State interactive map of Hauntings. Happy Halloween
    More: Cool, Haunted house, Ghost, Unexplained noises, Ghost Hunters, Axios Visuals team, most common category of hauntings, entries of haunted locations, fun Halloween  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never experienced hauntings, but I've been to plenty of spooky places. Older homes tend to go in one of two directions: cozy and warm like a great pair of house slippers, or drafty, empty, and filled with creaks, pings, and knocking sounds. The first type seem to be beloved family homes, the second are often exchanged... 'Investment properties'.
Perhaps the real hauntings are the ghosts of deferred maintenance and shoddy craftsmanship.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The house I grew up in was supposedly haunted.

At age 9 I moved into the attic, where most of the ghosts supposedly lived.


Didn't see shiat.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All of North America is haunted because it was built on an ancient Indian burial ground.  South America too.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Reported hauntings per 100k residents" [of a state]

So how exactly does on report a haunting?  Oh, I see, it's really just how many people in that state have posted on some dude's web forum.  Totes legit.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And Carbon Monoxide leaks.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It either gets cold as fark, or a bunch of stuff can hide easily because of terrain.

So houses settling/freeze/thaw or animals running around.

/farking squirrels
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Never fark with squirrels
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Diane Freeling: You were saying about poltergeists.
Dr. Lesh: Poltergeists are usually associated with an individual. Hauntings seem to be connected with an area. A house usually.
Marty: Poltergeist disturbances are of a fairly short duration. Perhaps a couple of months. Hauntings can go on for years.
Diane Freeling: Are you telling me that all of this could just suddenly end at any time?
Dr. Lesh: Yes, it could. Unless it's a haunting. But hauntings don't usually revolve around living people.
Diane Freeling: Then we don't have much time, Dr. Lesh, because my daughter is alive somewhere inside this house.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

In my State, the places listed either no longer exist or are so vague that I never heard of them (despite having lived here forever and being familiar with the towns they are talking about). It sounds like a list compiled from folk stories or rumors.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An old bud of mine grew up in a house he swore was haunted enough that no one stayed in any room alone for any length of time without feeling profound dread. If someone knocked on a wall, it would frequently knock back. Nobody slept in any bedroom alone. They even used the bathroom in pairs.

Knowing the house's backstory, I'm willing to accept his testimony at face value. Years earlier, it had been occupied by a married couple (childless, age unknown but I think a bit older). The gentleman was a non-drinker, and his brother-in-law delighted in trying to get him drunk. One night he succeeded. The drunken non-drinker got very drunk. At some point he decided to go downstairs and check the coal-fired furnace. He tripped on the top stair and took a header down the stairs, smashing his head against the concrete basement wall. He died in the hospital, having never regained consciousness.

Much later, when we were ten or eleven, we could not bring ourselves to enter the now-abandoned building, or even look in the windows.

/boo
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: All of North America is haunted because it was built on an ancient Indian burial ground.  South America too.


Then consider the density of corpses in Europe.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby your Mom is a haunted slideshow
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Um, well, it's about "hauntings" so...
 
