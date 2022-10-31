 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Happy Halloween from Broken Peach   (youtube.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've really been enjoying all their stuff on youtube.

Here's their Halloween special where they do this stuff live!

Broken Peach - The Night Of The Halloween Specials (Live)
Youtube UjdSoCdWe58



Tainted Love
Personal Jesus
I put a spell on you
Pink Elephants on parade
This is Halloween
The remains of the day
Don't you want me
Ghostbusters Theme
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK....
 
Turbogod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I made it to the first chorus.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I've really been enjoying all their stuff on youtube.

Here's their Halloween special where they do this stuff live!

[YouTube video: Broken Peach - The Night Of The Halloween Specials (Live)]


Tainted Love
Personal Jesus
I put a spell on you
Pink Elephants on parade
This is Halloween
The remains of the day
Don't you want me
Ghostbusters Theme


This.

I recently discovered them on YouTube and love it.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Heeeyy , that's not a Halloween song.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is still like this one more.
Broken Peach - This is Halloween (Halloween Special)
Youtube YNiI6C0142g
 
crumblecat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A much underrated band.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had not heard of them before. This mashup has an En Vogue vibe.

Broken Peach - Crazy In Love (Beyoncé & Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Youtube yeh3w_SzkTI


/None of them are slouches but the second from the left... hm.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't You Want Me (Remastered 2012)
Youtube 6EhG9giKZvo


This is the original from 1981
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was scary.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Heeeyy , that's not a Halloween song.


The set-list has Ghostbusters at the end.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Turbogod: I made it to the first chorus.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/alright fine, good job broken peach, sheesh
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Happy Halloween from Orson Welles and the Mercury Theater!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack:

This is the original from 1981

This is the original from 1981


As a 17-year old, I was very much a fan of Joanne Catherall.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Time sucks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've watched a few of their videos the past couple of years.
They are interesting, but they tend to get a bit annoying after a couple of songs.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Red and black.
That's their color scheme.

/it's alright
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meh. Took 10 seconds to figure out their schtick.

/Yes, I'm edgelord mcedgelordface.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
broken peach? maybe a monkey tried to steal it?
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: This is still like this one more.
[YouTube video: Broken Peach - This is Halloween (Halloween Special)]


Omg...
Obviously I was having a stroke when I typed that out and didn't bother proof reading at all.
Fml
Oh well 🤷🏼‍♂
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The women need to switch to head mics, all four of them stuck in front of their microphone stands dancing in place is really limiting their stage presence, choreography and ability to show off their costumes. It feels like I am watching The Temptations, but with less vocal talent.
 
