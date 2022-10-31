 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Weeners Iceland's Prime Minister admiring a nice pair of necromancer pants made out of human skin. Not Safe For Work but Halloween appropriate   (outtraveler.com) divider line
26
    More: Weeners, Trousers, Clothing, creepiest pair of pants, Human leg, sorcerer checks, country's prime minister, director of the Museum of Icelandic Sorcery, human skin  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this kind of party?
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
silverjets
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Folklore says the wearer will have good luck - but with a very big catch.

*Looks at pic*   Meh. Not that big.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm trying to find the relevance of the Proub Boyz plaid tho
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I need to update my will and body donation order.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are a nice fit, but a bit tight in the crotch.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I need to update my will and body donation order.


I have 36 inseam 38 waist if anyone is interested.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
penis

/penis
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mambo Bananapatch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whar politics? Whar?

/yes I know a politician is present but whar politics?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My only question is, how do you skin a person's lower half with no holes or scratches? In my youth, I skinned coyotes, opossum, raccoons, and squirrels, and it takes a LOT of practice to pull a whole hide with no holes. And even then, you have to cut the head off or split it, and cut the feet off.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All I'm saying is, that wasn't their first try. IYKWIMAITYD
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: Whar politics? Whar?

/yes I know a politician is present but whar politics?


Typical leftist, can't see the obvious political connection and pair of satanic skin pants being promoted buyout of control liberal cancel culture that just wants to burn Society to the ground in favor of their dark Lord, well burning oil the innocent Christian children and eating there flash.

Typical.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Must smell like feet wrapped in burnt rubbery bacon or like any Goodwill "Levie Genes" (Made in South Korea)
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If that is a replica, what is it made of?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey lady.  My eyes are up here
"I made my choice"
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those "pants" have nothing to do with necromancy.

/knowledge of those "pants" is one of the many useless bits of trivia I have
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So they're going to skin the Uvalde police chief and turn his legs into creepy trousers?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chawco: Mambo Bananapatch: Whar politics? Whar?

/yes I know a politician is present but whar politics?

Typical leftist, can't see the obvious political connection and pair of satanic skin pants being promoted buyout of control liberal cancel culture that just wants to burn Society to the ground in favor of their dark Lord, well burning oil the innocent Christian children and eating there flash.

Typical.


Not enough spelling errors.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Those "pants" have nothing to do with necromancy.

/knowledge of those "pants" is one of the many useless bits of trivia I have


So, what's the trivia?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 346x750]
So they're going to skin the Uvalde police chief and turn his legs into creepy trousers?


I think the NYS Troopers already do that, based on how tight their uniform pants are.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

silverjets: Folklore says the wearer will have good luck - but with a very big catch.

*Looks at pic*   Meh. Not that big.


If I have a penis, I don't want to be wearing crotchless pants and have a catch.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you for #clarifying that this was #admiration and not #hypnosis or just a #photo op.

/#penis
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unless they are the skin of from a necromancer, they wont work.
 
ClicheDog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wore the skin pants and stole a coin from a poor widow on Easter and ask people to check my scrotum for coins and somehow I'm the one no longer allowed inside Chuck E. Cheese.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ClicheDog: I wore the skin pants and stole a coin from a poor widow on Easter and ask people to check my scrotum for coins and somehow I'm the one no longer allowed inside Chuck E. Cheese.


Are you about a size 14
 
