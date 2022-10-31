 Skip to content
(Live Science)   Just in time for Halloween, we get space zombie news from Puerto Rico   (livescience.com) divider line
14
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little duct tape, some welding, that thing will be good as new.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe if people would stop dropping British secret agents on it, it wouldn't have collapsed.
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Bond seen fleeing the area
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Well maybe if people would stop dropping British secret agents on it, it wouldn't have collapsed.


Damn . So close
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
our planet is safe from deadly asteroid impacts for at least the next 100 years.

That you know of.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CQ, CQ Jodi Foster inconsolable, CQ
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arecibo's career ended abruptly in December 2020, after two critical support cables snapped, leading to the complete collapse of the telescope.

I'm thinking they rusted through under tropical conditions and were set to go for awhile before that.

Yeah, blowing off your PMIs in the name of cost savings can really bite you in the ass later on.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rip little huge ass telescope


Never seen it, but flew over the VLA in the early 80's in a DC10, impressive
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Rip little huge ass telescope


Never seen it, but flew over the VLA in the early 80's in a DC10, impressive


I did manage to  see it with on a family trip back in .... hmmm, I'll say 2013.   Yes, it was pretty impressive up close.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The footage of the collapse is pretty awesome.

Arecibo Observatory - drone and ground view during the collapse & pre-collapse historical footage
Youtube b3AASKr_iHc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr gLove: MythDragon: Well maybe if people would stop dropping British secret agents on it, it wouldn't have collapsed.

Damn . So close


Gotta be quicker than that
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Arecibo's career ended abruptly in December 2020, after two critical support cables snapped, leading to the complete collapse of the telescope.

I'm thinking they rusted through under tropical conditions and were set to go for awhile before that.

Yeah, blowing off your PMIs in the name of cost savings can really bite you in the ass later on.


Or maybe that giant hurricane they had didn't help matters.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shortly after learning of the asteroid the detection unit fell to pieces.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd bet the money that was meant for repairs and maintenance was not used for repairs and maintenance.  Or, the aliens on one of those "asteroids" did not want to be watched.
 
