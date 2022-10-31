 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man claims to be real-life energy vampire, constantly talks about updog (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shut up, Colin Robinson
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Read an article from the Daily Star? Nah, I'll pass. Bunch of time-vampire & oxygen thieves.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not much, you?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Shut up, Colin Robinson


d1qxviojg2h5lt.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Second day in a row of fake vampires.

/They still suck!
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A mild psychosis, whatever helps a person make it through. There are worse things to believe
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And of course by 'energy' he means 'debit card'.
 
almejita
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bet he's got a Deviant Art account.  He prolly hangs out with the people that think they're dragons.  We should stop allowing this kind of thing and just kill these people, or stick them on an island somewhere.  But not a good island; and island with only rocks and snakes.  Like that one island with snakes.  Snake Island I think it's called.  Snakes don't believe in vampires.
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh hai, Mark.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man claims to be real-life energy vampire is a vain attention whore, gives interview to promote his web series

FTFY subby.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's been pointed out to me that I bear more than a passing resemblance to Colin Robinson.  When I shave my beard and head

I just got a haircut a d my wife likes it, so, no go for this year, but perhaps next year I'll go all out, shave the baking in and buy a cardigan.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yawn
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now he feeds on the energy of his girlfriend, who is a consenting donor

I think the word you're looking for is "drummer".
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It's like Reiki and energy work, it's very very similar and less dangerous."

So, bullshiat then?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This one's fifteen minutes will fly by exceptionally quickly.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is I, Jackie Daytona, normal human. Energy vampire? Sounds like bollocks. Which is something a normal human would say. Would you want to buy this Billy Bass for $150,000?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey man, energy vampires are real. You ever see Jared Leto suck the life out of a movie?
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: It is I, Jackie Daytona, normal human. Energy vampire? Sounds like bollocks. Which is something a normal human would say. Would you want to buy this Billy Bass for $150,000?


CHARLATAN!
 
jdlenke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A Henweigh??
 
