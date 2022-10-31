 Skip to content
Today in holiday history: The man who killed Halloween
    Ronald Clark O'Bryan, Poisoned candy scare, O'Bryan, Halloween, eight-year-old son Timothy, Candy Man  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this incident persisted well into my memory of it.

And this guy is buried in the same cemetery as my grandparents.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing good ever comes from Texas
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well there's a grave you can shiat on tonight.
 
almejita
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Halloween
Youtube Ezuk-v9q_80
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guy gives dirtbags a bad name.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have never heard of this story before and I cannot determine whether he is more stupid or more evil. They are neck and neck going into the finish line.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Candyman (Official Music Video)
Youtube aVrlwJ4f-QI
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, he has a name. Also, he did no such thing, he took advantage of a myth that already existed and only is a footnote of "well there was one time ever and it was bogus anyway"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Candyman in the months leading up to the incident:
"HEY ANYONE KNOW WHERE I CAN BUY CYANIDE?"
"HEY BOB, HOW MUCH CYANIDE YOU THINK IT TAKES TO KILL SOMEONE?"
"IMMA NEED TO TAKE OUT A LIFE INSURANCE POLICY ON MY KIDS."
"YEAH, IMMA NEED TO TAKE OUT ANOTHER LIFE INSURANCE POLICY ON THEM."
"OK, JUST ONE MORE INSURANCE POLICY PLEASE?"

Candyman on the morning of the incident:
"HEY INSURANCE COMPANY, IF MY KID DIED LIKE TODAY FOR EXAMPLE YOU'D PAY ME ALL THAT MONEY RIGHT?"

Candyman after the incident:
"Oh no, my kid's been poisoned by cyanide who could have done this?"

Top-notch criminal there.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The lesson is that  kids should not have their parents sort their candies for tempered ones, they should have a stranger do it as they probably have less of a motive to want them dead. They should also only accept rides from complete strangers.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Candyman in the months leading up to the incident:
"HEY ANYONE KNOW WHERE I CAN BUY CYANIDE?"
"HEY BOB, HOW MUCH CYANIDE YOU THINK IT TAKES TO KILL SOMEONE?"
"IMMA NEED TO TAKE OUT A LIFE INSURANCE POLICY ON MY KIDS."
"YEAH, IMMA NEED TO TAKE OUT ANOTHER LIFE INSURANCE POLICY ON THEM."
"OK, JUST ONE MORE INSURANCE POLICY PLEASE?"

Candyman on the morning of the incident:
"HEY INSURANCE COMPANY, IF MY KID DIED LIKE TODAY FOR EXAMPLE YOU'D PAY ME ALL THAT MONEY RIGHT?"

Candyman after the incident:
"Oh no, my kid's been poisoned by cyanide who could have done this?"

Top-notch criminal there.


From what I've seen, that's basically par for the course when it comes to news reports about criminal acts.

It's a self-selecting system.  Not only do more intelligent people have better opportunities to benefit themselves in non-criminal ways, but dumber criminals are more likely to get caught.  The result is that the average criminal we hear about is pretty dumb.
 
