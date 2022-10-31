 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 250 of WW3: Orcs stop participation in UN-brokered grain deal. They are leaving, they say, due to Ukraine's Crimea drone attack. Over 200 vessels blocked from making shipments, Ukraine says. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Ukraine, Russia, Russia's countrywide drone, Crimea, Black Sea grain agreement, Russian attacks, UN-brokered grain export deal, United Nations  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No stats yet, but here's an interesting site.  https://twitter.com/defenceu
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New original source. This is a screenshot from: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/total-combat-losses-enemy-24022022-31102022. (For some reason Fark does not like this link.)

I'll verify this against later reports, when they publish, for any changes, and post stats again if there is a change.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: No stats yet, but here's an interesting site.  https://twitter.com/defenceu


I posted them in yesterday's thread not too long ago.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess lula won in Brazil, but he is apparently in the appeasement camp.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/04/brazil-lula-zelenskiy-blame-war?fbclid=IwAR2o91fmaSt8J41RgURiY8m0Wi-ba2Z8nTS8JzNApJNQbKVAP8BaWUo3uAw
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another 620 raiders were eliminated: the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 31.10

personnel - about 71,820 (+620) people were liquidated,
tanks ‒ 2686 (+14),
armored combat vehicles ‒ 5485 (+32),
artillery systems - 1728 (+4),
planes - 275 (+1),
helicopters - 253 (+1),
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1413 (+1),
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4128 (+8).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, here we go.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've updated the chart with an "Actual November-to-date" column. The sparkline graphs therefore each show TWO November points on the far right of each graph - one very low (current month-to-date) and the last one very high (the extrapolated amount). These two points will converge as the month progresses. Thoughts, anyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey small arms experts...question

it seems like bullpups are out these days... wonder why?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Hey small arms experts...question

it seems like bullpups are out these days... wonder why?


They were a solution looking for a problem.  I never liked the balance, personally.  The advent of adjustable stocks negated their one advantage - compactness for close quarters or urban combat.  Whereas you can re-adjust the adjustable or folding stocks for non urban scenarios, you're stuck with a bullpup.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: Ah, here we go

[Fark user image image 850x850]

I've updated the chart with an "Actual November-to-date" column. The sparkline graphs therefore each show TWO November points on the far right of each graph - one very low (current month-to-date) and the last one very high (the extrapolated amount). These two points will converge as the month progresses. Thoughts, anyone?

[Fark user image image 850x449]


If you wanted to be fancy, the current month extrapolated value, could be based on the last 30 days, not necessarily just the days in the month.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Hey small arms experts...question

it seems like bullpups are out these days... wonder why?


How foot?  Still in hospital?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: Hey small arms experts...question

it seems like bullpups are out these days... wonder why?

How foot?  Still in hospital?


Was released today on train going home. Foot still blyat but no longer infected. One more surgery in 3 weeks then hopefully no more blyat and i can learn to walk.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

valenumr: [Fark user image 425x238]


Recruits were coming without weapons? What are they supposed to use? Harsh Language?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
