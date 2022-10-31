 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Queensland, Australia moves to decriminalize public intoxication, increase the number of Fark parties   (theguardian.com) divider line
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purely being intoxicated should be recognized as a medical condition and not a law enforcement issue.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal


An intelligent society would make both legal and scale the penalty up for offenses committed under the influence
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article also goes on to say begging and pissing in public would be legal too. They are trying to turn the whole place into Bourbon Street.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Rad will probably "fall" into the pool more often.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: Purely being intoxicated should be recognized as a medical condition and not a law enforcement issue.


No idea what the enforcement statistics are, but I assume these laws are just used to slap a charge on the loud and belligerent assholes. You're pretty safe if you just walk down the street, minding your own business, no matter how drunk you are.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Floki: Purely being intoxicated should be recognized as a medical condition and not a law enforcement issue.

No idea what the enforcement statistics are, but I assume these laws are just used to slap a charge on the loud and belligerent assholes. You're pretty safe if you just walk down the street, minding your own business, no matter how drunk you are.


They're used to single out minorities, just like here
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal

An intelligent society would make both legal and scale the penalty up for offenses committed under the influence


Does scaling the penalty have an appreciable effect on deterrence and/or recidivism?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have to actually have Fark parties first.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's dead and buried.  Can we farking move on already?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Correlation does not imply causation or something?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal


prohibition of alcohol in the U.S.   1920-1933
national prohibition of marijuana 1937

Where was the "intelligent society"  at work then?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's their stance on carousing?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal

prohibition of alcohol in the U.S.   1920-1933
national prohibition of marijuana 1937

Where was the "intelligent society"  at work then?


Getting high on their own supply.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal

An intelligent society would make both legal and scale the penalty up for offenses committed under the influence


That doesn't sound like justice at all
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lifeless: Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal

An intelligent society would make both legal and scale the penalty up for offenses committed under the influence

Does scaling the penalty have an appreciable effect on deterrence and/or recidivism?


I'm 99.9% certain that it will just result in more people getting lengthy previously avoidable prison sentences.
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fano: austerity101: Lifeless: Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal

An intelligent society would make both legal and scale the penalty up for offenses committed under the influence

Does scaling the penalty have an appreciable effect on deterrence and/or recidivism?

I'm 99.9% certain that it will just result in more people getting lengthy previously avoidable prison sentences.


And I'm not saying we shouldn't punish these crimes, but if the punishment isn't the least severe possible that still increases deterrence and decreases recidivism, then the punishment is pointless and excessive, from a justice standpoint.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal


And after a time kiss intelligence goodbye. What were we talking about?
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Fano: austerity101: Lifeless: Concrete Donkey: An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal

An intelligent society would make both legal and scale the penalty up for offenses committed under the influence

Does scaling the penalty have an appreciable effect on deterrence and/or recidivism?

I'm 99.9% certain that it will just result in more people getting lengthy previously avoidable prison sentences.

And I'm not saying we shouldn't punish these crimes, but if the punishment isn't the least severe possible that still increases deterrence and decreases recidivism, then the punishment is pointless and excessive, from a justice standpoint.


I agree with you here. I just wanted to say that increasing the ease of breaking a law and then substantially upping the penalties, particularlypeople whose judgement is being broken down by the substance they are taking, will not be able to avoid trouble, in essence, the law is prohibition without outlawing the substances and a pitcher plant doom for everyone else.
 
