 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   D.C. Fortean types relate tales of mysterious elephant-sized "Demon Cat" appearing before Capitol Police before national tragedies last 150 years. So some bored journalist's mixed Detroit's "Nain Rouge" with The Wobblies' mascot. Got it   (yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C., White House, grounds of the US Capitol, demon cat, United States Senate, Benjamin Henry Latrobe, news reports of sightings  
•       •       •

1131 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Oct 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: In 1898, after the Capitol Building was damaged by a gas explosion, paw prints and the initials "DC" - speculated to mean "demon cat" - appeared in the concrete poured to repair the Small Senate Rotunda.

What else could "DC" stand for?! Demon cat is the only possible explanation here.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nain Rouge? That's no demon, just a cat.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The so-called demon cat is actually quite small, and it appears after calamities, not before. It's also known to say the word "Good" in a very sarcastic voice not unlike Aubrey Plaza's.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember the letters, but I do recall on a tour of the capital by my senator at the time pointing out the prints, although I think they said it was in hewn stone, concrete would make much more sense though.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even a demon cat needs to be taught about boundaries. You have to start them young
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most capital hill staffers who've seen the demon cat are somewhat disappointed by its appearance.  Generally, they want the cat to come back, but only with the visible butthole.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'New cryptid on the scene?
/blurry pics or it didn't happen
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jman144: 'New cryptid on the scene?
/blurry pics or it didn't happen


There is allegedly one in my State Capitol building.

Sounds more like "see this pattern? I'm gonna stare at it until the drugs wear off and be all nostradumbass to tour goers to give them something interesting to think about before they go back home on the school bus".
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring the Detroit Lions into this. The team is more Depressing Cat than Demon Cat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as fortran

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, is this barely-strung together drivel what passes for 'spooky' these days? A 'ghost cat' appears in DC and gets bigger? That's it?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, sometimes the appearance of a cat signals disaster because its appearance IS the disaster.

images.fandango.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Its last notable sighting was in 1963, just before the assassination of JFK - there were no reports of it being seen prior to more recent national crises like the  January 6 attack on the Capitol."

Maybe it's waiting for a REAL national crisis? Although neither of those really endangered the US.
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Etchy333: FTFA: In 1898, after the Capitol Building was damaged by a gas explosion, paw prints and the initials "DC" - speculated to mean "demon cat" - appeared in the concrete poured to repair the Small Senate Rotunda.

What else could "DC" stand for?! Demon cat is the only possible explanation here.


And "Demon Cat" rhymes with "Demon Crat" and that starts with D and that rhymes with P and that stands for Pool! This can only mean that Ron Howard is the leader of the Illuminati, and he runs it from the basement of a Domino's in Gary, Indiana!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Of course, sometimes the appearance of a cat signals disaster because its appearance IS the disaster.

[images.fandango.com image 850x689]


The real disaster is that's the butthole scene oO
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to read the Fortean Times. Gobbled up all issues. I eventually grew u, of course, but I can only imagine how much more unhinged it has had to become to compete with Q sh*t
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a load of horseshiat, the size of an elephant.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Katzenjammer - Demon Kitty Rag [Live at Sentrum Scene]
Youtube 1PZERBfCas4
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come on!  That thing hasn't been seen since Tip and Ted got kicked out of the Gaslight Club at 3:00 am.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image image 794x794]
Even a demon cat needs to be taught about boundaries. You have to start them young


Demon cat in a banner that looks like the Ukrainian flag. This means something.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I lived in DC for almost ten years and know for a fact that it's actually a cat-sized demon elephant.  Everyone just steps over it when it's encountered.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was unable to parse that headline.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the Clintons had just made Socks mark Newt's office, we could have driven the demon cat away.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe someone should ask Mab why the hell Cat Sith has been hanging around DC. Was he her contact with the Librum Bellum?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 
D.C. Fortean? Didn't she write classic Star Trek episodes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Ok, who brought the cat?"
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm, demon cat that predicts chaos and havoc. Sounds like the furry little assholes running through my house at the moment.

Lots of chaos but the only destruction this morning was on my poor apple tart that was knocked to the floor and smashed again the box lid.

Still ate it :)
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does it appear every time there's a Furry convention in town?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Demon cat, demon cat, what are they sacrificing to you? Demon cat, demon cat, all hail demon cat
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.