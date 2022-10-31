 Skip to content
(OnlySky)   Christian 'prophet' Robin Bullock: Jesus was filthy rich and had 5 mansions. So give me your money, so I can be like Jesus   (onlysky.media) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heavenly Bank Account
Youtube -9NtdCoGxLU
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [YouTube video: Heavenly Bank Account]


"Remember, there's a big difference between kneeling down and bending over."
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Bullock clown looks like he was scraped out of the hair trap in Billy Ray Cyrus' shower drain.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well those rubes aren't going to fleece themselves, are they?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticket to Heaven
Youtube bwLem__MduM
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we're only a few years away from "the Ten Commandments are a demonic plot to deny Christians happiness."
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I remember hearing about that in the gospel of pimp daddy.
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Might Be Giants - Kiss Me, Son Of God
Youtube gLcp8Dm-ejU
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we nail you to a cross and bury you in a cave, just like Jesus.  Would that work for you, Robin?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Why would Religions Lie?
Youtube vn_BHq0M1KQ
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you use the theory that Christ was a composite of several radical Rabbis floating around that time, this warped view makes a vague amount of sense. There were a couple of documented fools that flaunted their wealth to irritate the Sanhedrin. No record of how they were dealt with, but I imagine it was ugly.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I think republicans and/or religious weirdos can't be any dumber or more easily conned....
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These kinds of people are the worst. But I don't feel bad for the losers who give them money.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: These kinds of people are the worst. But I don't feel bad for the losers who give them money.


Yeah at this point if they have not learned from the last 40-50 years of getting grifted they deserve to have their money taken from them.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what the Christian's instruction manual has to say:

Deuteronomy 18:20
20 But a prophet who presumes to speak in my name anything I have not commanded, or a prophet who speaks in the name of other gods, is to be put to death."

Jeremiah 14:14
14 Then the LORD said to me, "The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.

Jeremiah 14:14
14 Then the LORD said to me, "The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.

Matthew 24:24
24 For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.

Matthew 7:15-20
15 "Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?
17 Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit.
18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit.
19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.
20 Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd like to live in a mansion the size of NYC. I have a 3 bedroom house. I put my phone down somewhere, It still takes me 10 minutes to find it sometimes. And I can call my phone. Spend 2 days looking for my primary pair of glasses, only to finally find they got kicked under the coffee table.

I couldn't imagine trying to find something in a mansion that big.  Plus it just seems wasteful. How often am I going to use most of those rooms? I would take like 3 hours just to walk from the dinning room to the kitchen. No, when I die, I'm going to tell God I don't need a mansion that big. I am a humble man. The size of Brooklyn would be fine for me.

With a pool house the size of JFK airport.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich in spirit and mansions in the sky.  Sending rich thoughts and roomy prayers.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure the parishioners are so poor they are eating off brand cat food. But at least god loves them.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan owned the land those mansions sat on.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't see eye to eye with him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of it... their "prosperity gospel" bullshiat... is designed to do one thing: Excuse these charlatans (and their dumb followers) for being greedy, conniving, thieving, selfish, classist, money-grubbing c#nts.

Christian Nationalism is a religion created to make greed, bigotry, and hate seem like New Testament ideals so that the people who are greedy, bigoted, and hateful can claim the moral high ground against all the dirty poors, minorities, gays, and compassionate liberals (compassion is considered either a weakness or a scam in conservative-land.)

So Kat says there are mansions the size of New York City in Heaven and Jesus "ain't broke."  That means there's a f#cking economy in Heaven? They have a concept of money? Do you know how ridiculous that sounds? That a place where your soul goes to exist for eternity runs on capitalism? That you have to continue spending money to be happy in Heaven? That Jesus is basically a gazillionaire is just the icing on the cake. In their twisted cult, you can only be truly holy if you earn as many Jesus bucks as possible, so you get the guided tours of Heaven like Kat, or the unfiltered text messages from God like Robin.

Next they're going to say that Heaven has a bouncer that throws all the beautiful, cool, compassionate people out and only lets in the ugly, hateful, wealthy people whose motivation for believing was to get even with the world for not making them beautiful or cool, or accepting their hate speech as Truth.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who can look at that face and want to place trust in or take advice from it has some sort of crucial self-preservation instinct broken inside them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's openly blasphemous.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently both of these idiots skipped Matthew 19:21-24 and 1 Timothy 6:10.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's usually translated as donkey, but I prefer to read the gospel as "It is easier for an ass to fit through the eye of a keyhole than a rich man to enter heaven."

And this guy is a bigger ass than me.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason why the GOP wants to gut education.  If the plebs can't read, they can't figure out you're completely full of shiat when it comes to Jesus.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: But I don't feel bad for the losers who give them money.


oh see, I have a little bit of empathy for them for being so stupid for sending their hard-earned money to keep fairy tales alive.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not one preacher of the "prosperity gospel' believes in anything except money. They're more atheist than the staunchest coffee-shop philosopher.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I don't think I'd like to live in a mansion


CH "Mansion In The Slums" The Factory-Aust.
Youtube ioXM862dtQQ
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus had triples of the Barracuda, the Road Runner, and the Nova.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the most obvious thing that was ever obvious:
If a preacher is telling you that Jesus was anything but a poor person, and one that was exceedingly kind, giving, and helpful despite that, they are lying to you.

dpoisn.com
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I just don't see eye to eye with him

[Fark user image 425x612]


Fark user imageView Full Size


One does not simply walk into Heaven
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Robin Bullock insisted, without evidence, that Jesus owned five houses existed"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Check out that 1000 yard stare the drummer has.  Haven't seen that since I was in Vietnam in 68.  Stares like that are caused by serious trauma.


/Wasn't in Vietnam
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: These kinds of people are the worst. But I don't feel bad for the losers who give them money.


"It is morally wrong to allow suckers to keep their money."  ~  Canada Bill Jones

First rule of evangelicalism.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Check out that 1000 yard stare the drummer has.  Haven't seen that since I was in Vietnam in 68.  Stares like that are caused by serious trauma.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It happens to bass players too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His Bible must include the Book of Annuities

"And Supply Side Jesus did say 'build me five mansions in places where the poor are not.  And put nice stuff in there.  Make it fancy so I might be happy when I gaze upon my things.  And these are all my things. Keep out lest you be smited by a private security guy named Carl.'

And upon the land I shall release the Karens.  To go forth and complain they shall. Cause I can be a jerk and you talking monkeys just aren't worth my time.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
surprised he didn't claim Jesus had a jet too
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus was always on the side of the poor. This is dumb.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: That's openly blasphemous.


Christian leaders have been fleecing people since the religion was created. If it's blasphemous, then Christianity itself is blasphemous.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badafuco: These kinds of people are the worst. But I don't feel bad for the losers who give them money.


Just for the power that money turns into.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Here is the most obvious thing that was ever obvious:
If a preacher is telling you that Jesus was anything but a poor person, and one that was exceedingly kind, giving, and helpful despite that, they are lying to you.

[dpoisn.com image 60x55]


"I come not to bring peace, but a sword"

-Jesus

\"nice guy" Christians cherry pick from the Bible just as much as the grifters do
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Jesus was always on the side of the poor. This is dumb.


Jesus is a fictional character. You can make him a rich pimp if you want to. It's just as true as any other conception of him.
Bottom line is that religion is bullshiat and smart, good people avoid it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We have a guy here who first got a Masters in Real Estate before he built a megachurch, TV studio, and cornered the market on new hospital construction in the area.  What ever religious education is secondary.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: durbnpoisn: Here is the most obvious thing that was ever obvious:
If a preacher is telling you that Jesus was anything but a poor person, and one that was exceedingly kind, giving, and helpful despite that, they are lying to you.

[dpoisn.com image 60x55]

"I come not to bring peace, but a sword"

-Jesus

\"nice guy" Christians cherry pick from the Bible just as much as the grifters do


He was the L. Ron Hubbard of his day. Or would have been, if he had actually existed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Jesus was always on the side of the poor. This is dumb.


When a woman was pampering Jesus by putting oil in his hair, his disciples asked wouldn't it be better to use the oil for the poor. Jesus' response was "you'll always have the poor".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1. Once you have their money, you never give it back. ("The Nagus")
3. Never spend more for an acquisition than you have to. ("The Maquis, Part II")
6. Never allow family to stand in the way of opportunity. ("The Nagus")
7. Keep your ears open. ("In the Hands of the Prophets")
9. Opportunity plus instinct equals profit. ("The Storyteller")
10. Greed is eternal. (?)
...

At least the Ferengi are up front about what they're about.
 
