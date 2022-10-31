 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   In the latest attempt at making an Oklahoma tag happen, two men rob and ransack an AT&T store but then get arrested after they accidentally leave one of their own phones in the store and come back to retrieve it   (ktul.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These antifa disguises are fantastic.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"An officer later found the Jeep parked in a parking lot near 61st and Garnett. The officer said Slack approached him and said his name was Matt Damon."

Bold plan there, Cotton. The resemblance IS striking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: "An officer later found the Jeep parked in a parking lot near 61st and Garnett. The officer said Slack approached him and said his name was Matt Damon."

Bold plan there, Cotton. The resemblance IS striking.


[Fark user image image 400x459]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I see it, too.
 
