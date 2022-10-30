 Skip to content
(Spoon & Tamago)   Jimi Halloween: making the mundane magnificent
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Japan. Don't ever change!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But first...are you experienced?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The tradition was started in 2014 by a group of adults at Daily Portal Z who "kind of wanted to participate in the festivities of Halloween, but were too embarrassed to go all out in witch or zombie costumes."

Ah yes.  My people.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's still too much effort.  I dress as an overweight computer geek every Halloween.  Bonus: I don't get people asking about my costume.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I want to gift every person bothering to read this with some sage advice:

DO NOT EVER DRESS UP AS WALDO.

You will hear "I FOUND YOU" dozens and dozens and dozens of times.

/you're welcome
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was considering dressing as a voodoo child.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Parallax: I want to gift every person bothering to read this with some sage advice:

DO NOT EVER DRESS UP AS WALDO.

You will hear "I FOUND YOU" dozens and dozens and dozens of times.

/you're welcome


Meh, my wife had a good time as Waldo. Bonus, we learned that Walso in Quebec is named Charlie. So we got plenty of "J'ai trouvé Charlie" in the mix.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Parallax: I want to gift every person bothering to read this with some sage advice:

DO NOT EVER DRESS UP AS WALDO.

You will hear "I FOUND YOU" dozens and dozens and dozens of times.

/you're welcome


Why would anyone expect anything different? The whole premise of Waldo was to find him.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

If you have to keep explaining your costume, you have a bad costume
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Parallax: I want to gift every person bothering to read this with some sage advice:

DO NOT EVER DRESS UP AS WALDO.

You will hear "I FOUND YOU" dozens and dozens and dozens of times.

/you're welcome

Meh, my wife had a good time as Waldo. Bonus, we learned that Walso in Quebec is named Charlie. So we got plenty of "J'ai trouvé Charlie" in the mix.


The British books are called "Where's Wally?" A relative got my kids a few off of Amazon a while back and I thought they were a knockoff.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Parallax: I want to gift every person bothering to read this with some sage advice:

DO NOT EVER DRESS UP AS WALDO.

You will hear "I FOUND YOU" dozens and dozens and dozens of times.

/you're welcome


<NSCSB>
I saw someone dressed as Waldo yesterday in the Denver Natural History Museum. Without thinking I blurted out,"That costume is awesome!"
</ Not So Cool Story Bruh>
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Parallax: I want to gift every person bothering to read this with some sage advice:

DO NOT EVER DRESS UP AS WALDO.

You will hear "I FOUND YOU" dozens and dozens and dozens of times.

/you're welcome


Worse washing all the fingerprints off when I got home.

/ I had so many fingertip size bruises the next day I looked like a Dalmatian.
// Still, lots of girls did rub my Dalmatian tummy if I would lay on my back and kick at the party the day after.
 
