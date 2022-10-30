 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Whatever you think is going to happen will be wrong   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seatbelts HA HA HA save lives HA HA you numbnut!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So I guess the driver's side door wasn't latched, among other wrong things with this car and driver.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like that V7 needs some work. And a muffler.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bravo!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: Sounds like that V7 needs some work. And a muffler.


Didn't see what happened to it after it went off the road, but I'm guessing it needs a lot more work than that now.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: So I guess the driver's side door wasn't latched, among other wrong things with this car and driver.


Those older GM models had notoriously weak hinges that causes the doors to sag and not latch completely unless you give it a hard slam.

That and no seatbelt is a recipe for stupidity.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bailing out before the carburetor throws a radiator connecting rod. You do not want to be in front of the tach when it happens. The man knows his stuff.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Littering used to be a crime
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rockford has really let himself go
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Careful now! You're gonna spill your beer horsing around like that.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Shostie: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 280x158]


Well, that's an ambiguous gender reveal party.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bingethinker: Sounds like that V7 needs some work. And a muffler.


I'm no gearhead, but the engine sounds like they advanced the timing.

When it's idling, it sounds like sh*t, but once they put their foot down, it sounds like a dragster. It's a common adjustment for muscle cars.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: bingethinker: Sounds like that V7 needs some work. And a muffler.

I'm no gearhead, but the engine sounds like they advanced the timing.

When it's idling, it sounds like sh*t, but once they put their foot down, it sounds like a dragster. It's a common adjustment for muscle cars.


A high lift and duration camshaft will do that, along with higher compression pistons.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I predicted "The driver will be shown to be a dumbass" so not wrong.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Redh8t: bingethinker: Sounds like that V7 needs some work. And a muffler.

I'm no gearhead, but the engine sounds like they advanced the timing.

When it's idling, it sounds like sh*t, but once they put their foot down, it sounds like a dragster. It's a common adjustment for muscle cars.

A high lift and duration camshaft will do that, along with higher compression pistons.


Fair point.
But this is a rust-bucket.
Doubtful they rebuilt the motor.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fat Man in the Bathtub (Live at Lisner Auditorium, Washington, DC, 8/10/1977)
Youtube BS1k205YA1s
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'll wager he did not have many options during his childhood and early adulthood. So let him roll, boys, let him roll.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was young, all us kids were constantly being admonished by grown ups to not lean on car doors. We thought they were being overly cautious, but maybe there was something to it.

Of course, everyone also thought consuming Coke and pop rocks would make your stomach explode, because that's how the kid who played Mikey in the cereal commercials died, so whatever...
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Camaros, not even once.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I predicted "The driver will be shown to be a dumbass" so not wrong.


I predicted that he'd fall out and the car would go over the curb.

Because I saw it yesterday morning on Reddit in multiple subs.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

peachpicker: When I was young, all us kids were constantly being admonished by grown ups to not lean on car doors. We thought they were being overly cautious, but maybe there was something to it.

Of course, everyone also thought consuming Coke and pop rocks would make your stomach explode, because that's how the kid who played Mikey in the cereal commercials died, so whatever...


I can tell you from personal experience that it can happen, especially back in the 80s. I was three or four when the car door opened while going around a turn; fortunately the car seat was belted in, so all I got was a bunch of asphalt in my fingertips and a nice close-up of the rear wheel instead of a 10 mph faceplant.
 
havocmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
roll tide
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
🤣
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As the kids today say, "Yeet!"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: bingethinker: Sounds like that V7 needs some work. And a muffler.

I'm no gearhead, but the engine sounds like they advanced the timing.

When it's idling, it sounds like sh*t, but once they put their foot down, it sounds like a dragster. It's a common adjustment for muscle cars.


It clearly has a 3/4 racing cam in it.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: make me some tea: So I guess the driver's side door wasn't latched, among other wrong things with this car and driver.

Those older GM models had notoriously weak hinges that causes the doors to sag and not latch completely unless you give it a hard slam.

That and no seatbelt is a recipe for stupidity.


Yep, used to have a Monza.  Replaced the door hinge bushings many times.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: make me some tea: So I guess the driver's side door wasn't latched, among other wrong things with this car and driver.

Those older GM models had notoriously weak hinges that causes the doors to sag and not latch completely unless you give it a hard slam.

That and no seatbelt is a recipe for stupidity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Christine:  The Real Story

I like the gearhead types feeling the need to swing their dicks in this thread.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, was I wrong. I was assuming the driver would be chased down because he forgot his Nobel Prize for Chemistry at the Waffle House.
 
