 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Oh, wow. You're serious? Let me laugh even harder. Hahahahahahahahaha   (theverge.com) divider line
65
    More: News, Subscription business model, current plan, Twitter Blue, middle managers, lists of employees, month subscription, help of Tesla, new Twitter Blue subscription  
•       •       •

1817 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 31 Oct 2022 at 7:30 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He's going to start charging people $20 a month for something they already have?

This is going to go over worse than doubling the price of TotalFark.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

Introducing a major change to the platform in a week. No way this possibly goes pear shaped, no sir.

/Will they crash the service on accident, crash on "accident", or end up charging everyone $200?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's almost likes he's intentionally driving Twitter into the ground for some reason...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Four dimensional chess?

Does he really need a multi-billion dollar tax shelter?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wussy liberals "ask" workers to do things and try to incentive them.

Real strong men tell workers to do impossible things with impossible deadlines or be fired.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Warthog: He's going to start charging people $20 a month for something they already have?

This is going to go over worse than doubling the price of TotalFark.


Not exactly, he's going to start charging people $20 or they lose what they already have.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Warthog: He's going to start charging people $20 a month for something they already have?

This is going to go over worse than doubling the price of TotalFark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Elon Musk in two months when nobody in their right mind applies for a job at Twitter:

"Nobody wants to work anymore!"
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

null: Warthog: He's going to start charging people $20 a month for something they already have?

This is going to go over worse than doubling the price of TotalFark.

[Fark user image image 500x537]


Drew posted this from the future
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Elon Musk in two months when nobody in their right mind applies for a job at Twitter:

"Nobody wants to work anymore!"


He'll blame cancel culture, the left, and write it off as proof they don't share his "free speech" values.

Then Saudi will come for their money and he'll fall to pieces
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: ThomasPaineTrain: Elon Musk in two months when nobody in their right mind applies for a job at Twitter:

"Nobody wants to work anymore!"

He'll blame cancel culture, the left, and write it off as proof they don't share his "free speech" values.

Then Saudi will come for their money and he'll fall to pieces


Maybe they can broadcast LIV tournaments via Twitter PPV.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If Powers Boothe could tweet from beyond the grave...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

plecos: It's almost likes he's intentionally driving Twitter into the ground for some reason...


This.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
haphazardstuff.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's going to turn it into a right wing hate speech free for all which will shed most of its users within a year.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriately running the place like a by-the-hour motel down by the airport. "Oh, you wanted the lightbulb from the lamp, too? That's an extra $9. Handles for the faucet? $14 each."
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot would pay for a badge on a website where you just read other people's claptrap?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: He's going to start charging people $20 a month for something they already have?

This is going to go over worse than doubling the price of TotalFark.


Sh!
 
jayphat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

plecos: It's almost likes he's intentionally driving Twitter into the ground for some reason...


Trying to get rid of that account that tracks his plane. Imagine spending $44 billion just so you can fly anonymously.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Honestly, I think that this is long overdue.  The verification started as a way to identify real people from fraud accounts but it has become a badge of honor that people want.  If people want something, they are usually willing to pay for it.  Now, I don't know about 20 dollars a month and I know people hate paying for something that used to be free so you all are right that people will be upset.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The cognitive dissonance of the Musk cult, or Musketeers if you will, is going to be off the charts. This is almost as stupid as asking developers to print code on paper for a code review. I think he backtracked on that one, realizing how ridiculously stupid that was.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

Introducing a major change to the platform in a week. No way this possibly goes pear shaped, no sir.

/Will they crash the service on accident, crash on "accident", or end up charging everyone $200?


You know maybe Musk is actually a secret anti-Nazi and this is all some big ploy to destroy Twitter and thus silence them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are we sure that Elon hasn't been paid to just end Twitter?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Bootleg: Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

Introducing a major change to the platform in a week. No way this possibly goes pear shaped, no sir.

/Will they crash the service on accident, crash on "accident", or end up charging everyone $200?

You know maybe Musk is actually a secret anti-Nazi and this is all some big ploy to destroy Twitter and thus silence them.


Just for the record, this was intended as sarcasm
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because Russian bots can be twice as effective if you don't know which account is the real one.

I look forward to seeing Hillary Clinton's new account which takes great pride in sharing her recipes for cooking children.
 
jayphat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm confused so pleas follow me here: do verified users currently have to pay $5/month or is it automatic after a certain set of thresholds are met? If they don't, I cannot imagine the people currently paying nothing all the sudden jumping to $20. Likewise, I dunno if even 25% of current blue checkmarks will fork out $20 a month, and that's just to break even.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Step 1: Start a third-party verification service that's much less than $20 per month. Ensure that it uses tHe BlOcKcHaIn to store who has been verified. Instead of a blue check, you just put a link to this in your bio.
Step 2: ?
Step 3: Profit and destroy Twitter's revenue model.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

plecos: It's almost likes he's intentionally driving Twitter into the ground for some reason...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

plecos: It's almost likes he's intentionally driving Twitter into the ground for some reason...


That's how it seems to me, but to what end?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Make it so you have to send in a copy of your driver's license or passport.
 
padraig
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: He's going to start charging people $20 a month for something they already have?

This is going to go over worse than doubling the price of TotalFark.


I suspect the goal is simply to dire for cause, and therefore not have to pay termination fees (can't remember the name for it)
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They'll pay it because it's a status symbol
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
good. this will trim down the fake accounts and people with multiple handles.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

Hey, Apartheid Guy, you can't fire them if they quit.

LarryDan43: Make it so you have to send in a copy of your driver's license or passport.


And the three-digit code on your debit card.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Make it so you have to send in a copy of your driver's license or passport.


They already do that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Make it so you have to send in a copy of your driver's license or passport.


And businesses?

I guess Chipotle can just send a picture of the toilet the next day
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Elon Musk in two months when nobody in their right mind applies for a job at Twitter:

"Nobody wants to work anymore!"


Nah, there are plenty of lolbertarian neckbeard bros who will clamor to work for Elon Musk, Suuuper-Genius.

When cases of sexual harassment go through the roof Musk will fire the entire HR department because this will solve that problem, and the occasional swastika spray painted onto a worker's cubicle will just be good natured ribbing.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've got to imagine I would be spending the week sending out my resume rather than working on a feature doomed to failure.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So?  Only celebrities bother to get verified anyway and they only do it to keep imposter accounts from popping up all over the place. And supposedly the process to get verified is a pain in the ass already considering how I have seen people who have been on for years cheering that they finally got their blue check mark.

What it comes down to is Elon is going to start charging rich people for the same service peons use for free. I thought Fark was all for that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The internet was so much cooler before this guy came around.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: good. this will trim down the fake accounts and people with multiple handles.


No, it won't because those accounts don't bother with the verification status.

Anyway, Musk is old school internet savvy.  He probably knows about Fark and Total Fark and is stealing Drew's business model, so expect this new status symbol to be called "Total Twitter."
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: The cognitive dissonance of the Musk cult, or Musketeers if you will, is going to be off the charts. This is almost as stupid as asking developers to print code on paper for a code review. I think he backtracked on that one, realizing how ridiculously stupid that was.


Let's not condemn the man for the bad ideas he accepted were bad and abandoned.  If he did that type of thing more often, he'd be what his fans pretend.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Liberal hate-bot farms are freaking out.

This is a good thing. The only ones complaining are the abusers.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That said, this is a fantastic troll on his part, directly at an element of influencer culture that the internet is better off without.  I'll give him props for this one specific move.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cajnik: They'll pay it because it's a status symbol


For some celebs and influencers, yes.

The people who produce content, I.E. real journalists or important public figures, cannot afford it.

It just hastens the departure of worthwhile content that drew eyes and makes it an even more pure narcasisstic hellscape.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Liberal hate-bot farms are freaking out.

This is a good thing. The only ones complaining are the abusers.


What color is the sky in your world?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Liberal hate-bot farms


Title of my sex tape.


In all seriousness, what world do you live in where "hate" is defined as "let's not be terrible to each other and respect democracy?"
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Cajnik: They'll pay it because it's a status symbol

For some celebs and influencers, yes.

The people who produce content, I.E. real journalists or important public figures, cannot afford it.


If you run your Twitter as a work account, get your company to pay for it or write it off at tax time
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cajnik: SVC_conservative: Cajnik: They'll pay it because it's a status symbol

For some celebs and influencers, yes.

The people who produce content, I.E. real journalists or important public figures, cannot afford it.

If you run your Twitter as a work account, get your company to pay for it or write it off at tax time


Like, do you really think any of these people (check out average journalist salary) are itemizing their deductions? These are standard deduction people....
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.