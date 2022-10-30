 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC doctor charged by feds pretty obviously fakes his own death   (nypost.com) divider line
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NYC hot spots cutting hours as crime, staff shortages eat away at business"
"City Hall official admits NYC can't afford migrant surge: Undercover video"

It's the New York Post, so of course they have plenty of ooga-booga stories about "those people".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alleged accident that apparently flung Moy overboard after he and his passenger collided with a larger vessel

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His boat was called the Sure Shot...does he have mad hits like Rod Carew?

/cause he can't and he won't and he don't stop
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In January, Moy was hiat with federal charges in Manhattan for alleged involvement in a sprawling $100 million no-fault health care fraud scheme.

As part of the scam, Moy allegedly conspired with a co-defendant and agreed to conduct "painful electrodiagnostic testing" on patients who didn't need the procedure, federal authorities charged.

Electromyography?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromyography

They put a contact electrode on the proximal end, then use a needle electrode at the distal end, and measure signals passed between them.  The signals are painless, but...

The needle electrode must be inserted into a muscle, and WIGGLED AROUND.  Repeatedly.  Sometimes over and over and over again.

The first time I had one of these tests, I would have declined it had I known what it entailed.

If they were ordering these tests unnecessarily, then FARK THEM.
 
MirrorField
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Do not count a human dead until you've seen his body. And even then you can make a mistake."
― Frank Herbert, Dune
 
