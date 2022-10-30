 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Chad gives happy ending to French Australian man   (abc.net.au) divider line
7
    More: News, Sahara, Chad, Jrme Hugonot, news of Mr Hugonot, Chadian government authorities, Department of Foreign Affairs, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe, French Authorities  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Oak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he'd just stayed a Lutheran, he'd have been left alone.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, he's from Austria :)
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they didn't become a hanging Chad.
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Subby, he's from Austria :)


Chad dgaf cuz he thirsty.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby Headline:  Chad gives happy ending to French Australian man

Article Headline:  Kidnapped French-Australian environmentalist Jérôme Hugonot freed in Chad

Whar is the "Fark is not your personal erotical site" police?  Whar?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Chads getting happy endings is what got us into this mess.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.