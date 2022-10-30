 Skip to content
(Fark)   Gather 'round, Farkers, it's time for Fark's 19th annual spooky story thread. Get into the Halloween spirit and share your true ghost/scary stories. 👻 Farkers who bring up politics get thrown into a rancor's pit ☠
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Here are all the Fark spooky Halloween story threads from the last 18 years:

2004   2005   2006   2007
2008   2009   2010   2011
2012   2013   2014   2015
2016   2017   2018   2019
2020   2021
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not mine but it is the new of my all-time favorites.

SCARY STORY THE BIG TOE
Youtube PzeJ0miCJGI
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a story.  It's a good one.  It's not particularly scary but it unnerved the hell out of me.  Depending on how slow it is in work tomorrow I'll tap it out on my phone.  If not, definitely when I get home.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 300x421]

I have a story.  It's a good one.  It's not particularly scary but it unnerved the hell out of me.  Depending on how slow it is in work tomorrow I'll tap it out on my phone.  If not, definitely when I get home.


Looking forward to reading it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In YMCA Indian Guides in the 1970s, one of the other kids' dad was a professional actor who had a major supporting role in a very popular TV show.  Way too well known for me to include the name, show or character.  Not that broad a range on the show that you'd say - wow, great actor - but, you know, a trained professional actor in television and film. I was like around 8 years old.  So, during a camping trip, this mother farker busts out a tour de force rendition of The Monkey's Paw right before bed.  Did different voices, pantomimed actions, used his feet and hands to add sound effects... the thump slide - thump slide - of the sound of the presumed revived son who had been crushed in the mines coming up the walk... Somehow makes a wet thud for the presumed hand of said revived crushed son knocking on the front door.... Then in a stage roar,  "I WANT MY SON TO GO [pantomimes overhand throw of the cursed paw at the front door from inside the small cottage, slams hand down and makes the CLAP of the monkey's paw hitting the door] BACK!  And there was silence..."

Scared the living fark out of me.  I could not sleep.  Somewhere around 2 am, I'm sitting bolt upright on my sleeping bag, and this mother farker passes by to go to the head, and is like, "you okay West?  What's the matter?"  I just stared at him in wide eyed astonishment, unable to find words for the 8 year old equivalent of, "are you farking kidding me?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once, on a dark and scary night in October I brought up politics in a Spooky Story thread on Fark and got thrown in a Rancor pit. ooOOOOooOOOoooooooOOoooooo....
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said "That Name" three times on Fark and then DREW BANNED ME.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Once, on a dark and scary night in October I brought up politics in a Spooky Story thread on Fark and got thrown in a Rancor pit. ooOOOOooOOOoooooooOOoooooo....


You banged the Rancor, didn't you?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ghastly: Once, on a dark and scary night in October I brought up politics in a Spooky Story thread on Fark and got thrown in a Rancor pit. ooOOOOooOOOoooooooOOoooooo....

You banged the Rancor, didn't you?


On that note, this is my scary contribution.  I find it pretty terrifying

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Farker who's artery blew out and was in a coma. The story is haunting.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thread was coming from inside Ultra Far++carrier lost++
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I used to hike the same trail in a state park... a lot.

I knew it intimately.

I knew it so well that I would hike it without lights in the dark wearing flip-flops.

So one evening... I had just finished the hard part of the trail (50% grade with roots and mud) and I came to a section which had always oddly felt "magical" to me.

Coincidentally, this section of trail had also had a huge tree come down about a year earlier, and it caused damage, including snapping a 4 inch diameter tree at about waist level. Over the year, the jagged injury where the smaller tree snapped off filled with moss so it had a roughly volleyball sized ball of moss.

Like I said-- I knew this trail intimately. I knew about this ball of moss. But on this particular night, I think because I was stressing out about getting out of the park before it closes, when I got to the part of the trail, even though I KNEW WHAT I WAS SEEING WAS SOME MOSS, what I actually saw was a head on a pike,

This is complicated by the fact that it was late October or early November, so there were a lot of dead leaves... and there was a slight breeze.... causing a lot of really disturbing sounds.

I was there-- I knew all these things were happening. Trick of the light. Expected sounds for this time of year. I was telling myself that at that moment.

I LOST MY MIND!

I kept reminding myself of the objective reality, but at the same time I was having an intense adrenaline flight/fight response (tunnel vision, difficulty thinking, motor control issues). I perversely was also aware that that was happening, and that there was no reason for it to be happening, so I am laughing at myself loosing my mind while actually loosing my mind. I was contemplating how absurd it was going to be to die on a safe trail basically in the middle of a city.

I managed to stumble to my car and I got to the park gate late. The ranger was there to open it for me.

He said, "I've seen your car here before. I wondered why you were late. You've gotta be careful, you never know what can happen out here."

Then the creepy thing happened. Two days later I hiked the same trail again. The tree with the moss ball that I had mistaken for a head was gone, but nearby, indian pipes, aka ghost plant, were sticking up. It's like the fairies (which I also don't believe in) were giving me the finger.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Got two, posted before but never together nor this early in the thread:

First genuine ghost/spirit/memory/fark NO thing that I couldn't chalk up to sleep/dreams happened when I was 19, at work.

It was me and the closing mgr., who was counting the drawers and safe at the grocery store we worked at. Now, Jeremy was former Army turned oil-field welder, covered with tats and was only doing the mgr job while the kids got settled before he went back out on the rigs. No bullshiat kinda guy.

We're hanging out in the office while he's doing money and we hear the most heart-wrenching, blood-curdling scream that was so full of anger that it could only be human, pulling on those primal strings to tell us somethings wrong and to GTFO from back in the Produce section. 6'3, 270lbs of a tattooed guy throwing shiat in the safe and going "Nope! Let's go!" gets you moving PDQ. We didn't even set the alarm.

Next morning, ol Bobby, the acting GM who'd been there for 30 years but refused the title goes "Robinson! C'mere! Why the hell did y'all run off? Didja steal some beer and drink early? Get laid? Get stoned?" (Bobby was...an oddball. My work etiquette role model, but HR would vilify him now for being a dirty old-timer). "We heard someone yelling in produce and.... just kinda freaked. It was mad and scared and we just tossed everything in the safe and figured you would figure it out today." He leaned back against the counter and grumbled "Produce? Where?" "Sounded like back inside the loading dock."

I've never seen a 5'6" man go from red to white so fast. Mr. Time-to-lean-time-to-clean went from 100-0. "Aight Robinson. Go clock in."

Couple years later I found out that there'd been a fire in the mid-70's. The cardboard compactor in Produce fried and the layout only had the main entrance and loading bay rollup door that was kept padlocked, so only 1 practical way in/out. Guy went back in looking for his wife and died in the smoke, and Bobby must've heard the screams himself over the years. For a good ol boy to lose his shiat and ignore the chance to shiatcan someone...

Numero dos:
Thurs., Nov. 18, 2010. The ex and I had bought an older house where the wiring was an absolute friggin mess. Her kids had the entire top floor to themselves, but the stairwell landing & hallway was the only co-ax jack that was actually hooked up for me to connect the internet modem, so that's where my computer desk was.

That night, neither kid could sleep because they said every time they started to drift off to sleep, they felt like someone was standing over them.

Eventually, about 1am I said "Fine, go climb into bed with your mom. But when I get to a stopping point in my game (KotOR I, heavily modded with new levels and an insta-kill lightsaber crystal and a bloody gore mod) y'all need to come back up and go to bed (step-kids, and I wasn't comfortable sleeping in the same bed).

About an hour later or so, I got a death chill. Every hair on my body stood up and it felt like an icy hand on my heart as my screen faded black into a cut-scene. In the dim light from the glow of my modem & power button, I watched someone's reflection on the screen walk behind me from the bathroom to the kids' room.

I quicksaved and GTFO and stayed up awake all night on the couch.

In the Sunday paper, the obituaries said the husband of the couple we'd just bought the house from had died that night (Thursday), about 7pm, from an apparent heart attack.

And here's another kicker I learned from the obit: I discovered he used to be a Sheriff's deputy in a county about an hour and a half north of the town, in the late 70's. So I asked my dad if he'd ever heard of him, and he said "Yeah, that arsehole popping me for underage drinking is why I got two choices by the judge: Enlist, or do time."

Here's a rough layout of the upper floor. No outside attic access, no way one of the kids could have snuck back up the stairs w/o me seeing them, no outside window access.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: In YMCA Indian Guides in the 1970s, one of the other kids' dad was a professional actor who had a major supporting role in a very popular TV show.  Way too well known for me to include the name, show or character.  Not that broad a range on the show that you'd say - wow, great actor - but, you know, a trained professional actor in television and film. I was like around 8 years old.  So, during a camping trip, this mother farker busts out a tour de force rendition of The Monkey's Paw right before bed.  Did different voices, pantomimed actions, used his feet and hands to add sound effects... the thump slide - thump slide - of the sound of the presumed revived son who had been crushed in the mines coming up the walk... Somehow makes a wet thud for the presumed hand of said revived crushed son knocking on the front door.... Then in a stage roar,  "I WANT MY SON TO GO [pantomimes overhand throw of the cursed paw at the front door from inside the small cottage, slams hand down and makes the CLAP of the monkey's paw hitting the door] BACK!  And there was silence..."

Scared the living fark out of me.  I could not sleep.  Somewhere around 2 am, I'm sitting bolt upright on my sleeping bag, and this mother farker passes by to go to the head, and is like, "you okay West?  What's the matter?"  I just stared at him in wide eyed astonishment, unable to find words for the 8 year old equivalent of, "are you farking kidding me?"


Please.  I've met scarier pedos.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Robinfro:

I've never seen a 5'6" man go from red to white so fast. Mr. Time-to-lean-time-to-clean went from 100-0. "Aight Robinson. Go clock in."

I worked at an in-patient hospice for a couple of years. A few of them would talk about ghosts. Most did not.

(you seem to be fixated on people's height)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a dark and stormy night. The dog farted. Bleary-eyed, I reached out with the remote and paused Terminator 2, then shambled down the corridor to the kitchen. As I opened the refrigerator door, the cold light spilled out, casting my shadow on the wall behind me. And then I saw it. There, on the bottom shelf, where the beer should have been. Nothing at all. What in the name of Schwarzenegger was happening? How was it even possible? Surely, I thought to myself, you didn't finish off the beer last night? Well clearly I farking did, I silently replied, and don't call me Shirley. Rattled by this strange turn of events, I poured myself a whiskey and made my way carefully back to the sofa. At least all this will make a good story someday, I told myself, sounding unconvinced.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: It was a dark and stormy night. The dog farted. Bleary-eyed, I reached out with the remote and paused Terminator 2, then shambled down the corridor to the kitchen. As I opened the refrigerator door, the cold light spilled out, casting my shadow on the wall behind me. And then I saw it. There, on the bottom shelf, where the beer should have been. Nothing at all. What in the name of Schwarzenegger was happening? How was it even possible? Surely, I thought to myself, you didn't finish off the beer last night? Well clearly I farking did, I silently replied, and don't call me Shirley. Rattled by this strange turn of events, I poured myself a whiskey and made my way carefully back to the sofa. At least all this will make a good story someday, I told myself, sounding unconvinced.


After Sarah Conner at the elevator, there's really no reason to watch the movie.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: It was a dark and stormy night. The dog farted. Bleary-eyed, I reached out with the remote and paused Terminator 2, then shambled down the corridor to the kitchen. As I opened the refrigerator door, the cold light spilled out, casting my shadow on the wall behind me. And then I saw it. There, on the bottom shelf, where the beer should have been. Nothing at all. What in the name of Schwarzenegger was happening? How was it even possible? Surely, I thought to myself, you didn't finish off the beer last night? Well clearly I farking did, I silently replied, and don't call me Shirley. Rattled by this strange turn of events, I poured myself a whiskey and made my way carefully back to the sofa. At least all this will make a good story someday, I told myself, sounding unconvinced.

After Sarah Conner at the elevator, there's really no reason to watch the movie.


I decided to watch Die Hard and passed out.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The very worst part of having to go to work on Halloween is not being able to read and participate in this thread until I get home. Which is unfair, I truly believe. This is a spooooooooooky bookmark, until I am done makin' money for the man.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Washington State has a couple places to check out. Below is an abandoned insane asylum in Sedro-Woolley that had a history of dodgy treatments. Its a state park now open to anybody. Another is Wellington, just north of Steven's Pass ski hill. This was the site of a rough train wreck killing everyone on board. It is a massive ruin and hiking trail open to all.

All of the above are known for ghosts, but worth seeing any time of the year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: The very worst part of having to go to work on Halloween is not being able to read and participate in this thread until I get home. Which is unfair, I truly believe. This is a spooooooooooky bookmark, until I am done makin' money for the man.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x383] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have five easy tricks to be your own boss!
 
