NotMyAlt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well wants the point then?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fireball is pretty good. It's dangerous because you can drink so much of that without realizing until you're basically gone.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
according to the Fireball website, which notes that, "Halloween is all about letting your wildest dreams come true, so this year, become a human-sized bottle of Fireball. You're welcome."

Done and Done!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$1500 fine and time served. Next.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Fireball is pretty good. It's dangerous because you can drink so much of that without realizing until you're basically gone.


"Fireball should come with bail money."

/Forgot who said that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 4seasons85!: Fireball is pretty good. It's dangerous because you can drink so much of that without realizing until you're basically gone.

"Fireball should come with bail money."

/Forgot who said that.


$500 in your shoe for burial money.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Dominic Salazar, 31"

Still drinkin' Fireball at 31 is no way to live life.

/mint schnapps if you need to smell fresh at the kid's soccer game
 
brian7dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Fireball is pretty good. It's dangerous because you can drink so much of that without realizing until you're basically gone.


It also makes for a brilliant glaze for baked ham
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's alcohol in fireball? I thought it was just sugar and ick.
 
