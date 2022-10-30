 Skip to content
(Eurasia Review)   Let's have a look into those Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine and see where their components come from, shall we?
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tax breaks for corporations will fix this
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Build the walllll!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We had a thread about this exact topic last week.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We built the parts. We probably even sold them to the Iranians.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just makes me think of the trade that was brought up for brittney griner, giving up a weapons dealer seems like a bad idea
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The US still manufactures stuff?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about one of these start with a few part serial numbers and see what falls out?  Once someone starts publishing real details, a few dodgy people are going to get very nervous.
 
princhester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We live in a world of free international trade, where the vast majority of components and particularly technical components are made in a small number of countries, then traded extensively all over the world.

It would be amazing if an Iranian drone did not have parts from Western countries.

Completely nothingburger of a story.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Globalization pretty much nullifies culpability of any company when their stuff is used because there's no way they can control where their stuff ends up. Intent needs to be proven, and that's a damned tall order.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.


I, for one, have great faith in American corporations knowingly violating trade restrictions
 
Tim63
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: Tax breaks for corporations will fix this


Another snowflake supports DC Swamp and blames corporations taking advantage of them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.


It's not impossible to stop, but there's a chain of custody. Keep holding the last verifiable owner in Saif chain responsible, and eventually the problem will dry up.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

princhester: We live in a world of free international trade, where the vast majority of components and particularly technical components are made in a small number of countries, then traded extensively all over the world.

It would be amazing if an Iranian drone did not have parts from Western countries.

Completely nothingburger of a story.


Black markets exist therefore crimes committed using weapons sold on the black market are nothingburgers.

Sanctions exist, but people skirting those sanctions in order to kill people is a nothingburger of a story.

fark you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Intent needs to be proven, and that's a damned tall order.


I'm a big believer in providing intent.
Most Americans and our courts are not.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
love it when stupid people discover international manufacturing and trade, endless lols at the """conclusions""" and """evidence"""
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want to learn how to fly a drone, but I think it'll just go over my head.
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Watubi: The US still manufactures stuff?


Yup, we sure do. Military-industrial complex out front shoulda told ya.
 
Decorus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Mr.Insightful: They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.

It's not impossible to stop, but there's a chain of custody. Keep holding the last verifiable owner in Saif chain responsible, and eventually the problem will dry up.


You can verify who you sold the parts to. Easy way to tell that your selling to a foreign government you shouldn't be is if the owners are shell corporations.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: love it when stupid people discover international manufacturing and trade, endless lols at the """conclusions""" and """evidence"""


Meanwhile.  If you was on a jury you'd let the DA tell you the suspect killed the sleeping cop for his gun.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I want to learn how to fly a drone, but I think it'll just go over my head.



Fark user imageView Full Size

"I see what you did there"
 
princhester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Discordulator: princhester: We live in a world of free international trade, where the vast majority of components and particularly technical components are made in a small number of countries, then traded extensively all over the world.

It would be amazing if an Iranian drone did not have parts from Western countries.

Completely nothingburger of a story.

Black markets exist therefore crimes committed using weapons sold on the black market are nothingburgers.

Sanctions exist, but people skirting those sanctions in order to kill people is a nothingburger of a story.

fark you.


Look I don't know if you have any technical knowledge but I'm guessing not because what you are saying makes no sense whatever.

To make a drone you need a GPS unit, a microprocessor, some sort of gyro unit probably, batteries, and electric motors.  All of these are freely available off the shelf for any number of applications.  You know what a drone is?  Its a model RC aircraft with a bomb in it.  99% of the parts you could get from Hobbyking.com

There is no prospect whatever of sanctions stopping all this basic stuff.  There is need for the "black market" to be involved to get these parts.

You have no idea what you are talking about.  The technical world has passed outside your understanding, which is sad because you are at the mercy of scaremongers who could could trigger you by discussing the dangers of Dihydrogen Monoxide.
 
Fereals
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I want to learn how to fly a drone, but I think it'll just go over my head.


Instructions unclear...
 
princhester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Decorus: You can verify who you sold the parts to. Easy way to tell that your selling to a foreign government you shouldn't be is if the owners are shell corporations.


You just don't get how bland and misleading is the statement "Western made parts found in Iranian drones".

When a hobby store sells a big brushless motor, or a prop, or an autonomous GPS controller for aircraft they should call the CIA?

You can buy every part you need for an autonomous plane for hobby purposes from hobby store.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Mr.Insightful: They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.

It's not impossible to stop, but there's a chain of custody. Keep holding the last verifiable owner in Saif chain responsible, and eventually


someone will build a different chain.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Popsqueak: love it when stupid people discover international manufacturing and trade, endless lols at the """conclusions""" and """evidence"""

Meanwhile.  If you was on a jury you'd let the DA tell you the suspect killed the sleeping cop for his gun.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


Bad analogy.  sorry to burst your little OSINT bubble, but you need to learn how things normally work before you can larp to the conclusions based on this """""evidence"""""
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

princhester: Decorus: You can verify who you sold the parts to. Easy way to tell that your selling to a foreign government you shouldn't be is if the owners are shell corporations.

You just don't get how bland and misleading is the statement "Western made parts found in Iranian drones".

When a hobby store sells a big brushless motor, or a prop, or an autonomous GPS controller for aircraft they should call the CIA?

You can buy every part you need for an autonomous plane for hobby purposes from hobby store.


I don't know man. We let the cops arrest people for stuff they can buy at the grocery store.  We have even jailed people for catalogs. So. I seems like we can arrest people for what ever we want.  If people like you don't make a fuss.
 
Decorus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

princhester: Look I don't know if you have any technical knowledge but I'm guessing not because what you are saying makes no sense whatever.

To make a drone you need a GPS unit, a microprocessor, some sort of gyro unit probably, batteries, and electric motors. All of these are freely available off the shelf for any number of applications. You know what a drone is? Its a model RC aircraft with a bomb in it. 99% of the parts you could get from Hobbyking.com

There is no prospect whatever of sanctions stopping all this basic stuff. There is need for the "black market" to be involved to get these parts.

You have no idea what you are talking about. The technical world has passed outside your understanding, which is sad because you are at the mercy of scaremongers who could could trigger you by discussing the dangers of Dihydrogen Monoxide.


Except you know they aren't. We have this thing called Export controls which make it hard to sell certain tech items outside the United States to foreign governments. There is a reason why Texas Instruments had a freak out when they discovered their calculators had been used by the Russian Government to make missiles, because they aren't allowed to sell them in a way that a Russian company can purchase them.

Europe has an annoying tendency to sell tech to Iran its mostly France and Germany.  The reason why Russia is getting drones from Iran is because the sanctions that are actively preventing them from purchasing the items they need to buy to build their own drones are working. Iran was getting the parts to make drones from Europe legally. Now its very likely Sanctions over them selling drones to Russia is going to kill their ability to get the components to manufacture more drones. Its why Iran is insisting they aren't selling to Russia.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: waxbeans: Popsqueak: love it when stupid people discover international manufacturing and trade, endless lols at the """conclusions""" and """evidence"""

Meanwhile.  If you was on a jury you'd let the DA tell you the suspect killed the sleeping cop for his gun.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Bad analogy.  sorry to burst your little OSINT bubble, but you need to learn how things normally work before you can larp to the conclusions based on this """""evidence"""""


My point is, DAs convict people with no evidence.
 
Boggles
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Been reading comments but was very distracted by this repeat ad. Just.. why?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Decorus: Natalie Portmanteau: Mr.Insightful: They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.

It's not impossible to stop, but there's a chain of custody. Keep holding the last verifiable owner in Saif chain responsible, and eventually the problem will dry up.

You can verify who you sold the parts to. Easy way to tell that your selling to a foreign government you shouldn't be is if the owners are shell corporations.


So, let's eliminate shell corporations?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Natalie Portmanteau: Mr.Insightful: They come from the gray resale market. I didn't even read the article and that's obvious.

It's impossible to stop in an international marketplace. Hell, the US used USSR dug titanium in the Blackbirds it was using to spy on them in the 1960s.

It's not impossible to stop, but there's a chain of custody. Keep holding the last verifiable owner in Saif chain responsible, and eventually

someone will build a different chain.


Well, by that logic, we shouldn't try to stop any bad actors because they'll just figure out a different way?
 
