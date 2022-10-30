 Skip to content
(Metro)   Woman not only breaks the glass ceiling she smashes the hell out of it by becoming the UK's first black and blind barrister   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Cool, Blindness, most common gender, University of Law, Visual impairment, court Jess, blind barrister, Jess, key study texts  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boy, the incel "fanbois" who slammed Black Panther, Daredevil, and She-Hulk are gonna piss themselves in Rage!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We walked in, sat down, Obie came in with the twenty seven eight-by-ten
Colour glossy pictures with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back
Of each one, sat down. Man came in said, "All rise." We all stood up,
And Obie stood up with the twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy
Pictures, and the judge walked in sat down with a seeing eye dog, and he
Sat down, we sat down. Obie looked at the seeing eye dog, and then at the
Twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy pictures with circles and arrows
And a paragraph on the back of each one, and looked at the seeing eye dog.
And then at twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy pictures with circles
And arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one and began to cry,
'Cause Obie came to the realization that it was a typical case of American
Blind justice, and there wasn't nothing he could do about it, and the
Judge wasn't going to look at the twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy
Pictures with the circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each
One explaining what each one was to be used as evidence against us. And
We was fined $50 and had to pick up the garbage in the snow, but thats not
What I came to tell you about.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did... did she see it before she broke it?

\so, so, sorry.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next she'll pilot an aeroplane?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stevie Wonder approves.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Stevie Wonder approves.


Hell everybody approves, 'cept for racist shiats and "cripples cain't do nuttin'" prongs
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we certain she's actually a barrister and they're not shiatting her by claiming it's totes real?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Next she'll pilot an aeroplane?


Thundercats did it.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least that's what they told her.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WHAT?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"What do you mean 'I'm black'?"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But can she play pinball?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"a triple glazed glass ceiling..."

So she was the first woman to become a barrister while also being the first black person to become a barrister and also the first blind person to become a barrister?  Or was she the first blind, black woman to become a barrister?

Either way it a hell of an accomplishment, one that I couldn't do (as a nearsighted white guy let alone a blind black woman...), but the 'triple glazed' comment makes it seem like she was the first in each category rather than one who checked all three boxes.

/I'm probably overthinking this
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: But can she play pinball?


There has to be a trick...
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She wears the shiat out of that powdered wig.  MP next.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lucky her, she doesn't have to see how ridiculous those wigs look.
 
