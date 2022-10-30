 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Why was he riding a motorcycle in a hurricane to begin with?   (ksl.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A raindrop at 30 miles an hour feels like a bullet on any unprotected skin.  Riding in hurricane force wind and rain would be a whole new level of pain.  Rocks, tree limbs, small animals, roofing materials, and birds, would present problems, too.

/ Been through hurricanes
// Rode a bike
/// Not a chance I would ride in a tropical storm, let alone a hurricane.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does the state of Washington even get hurricanes?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.


In this case, I don't think it would have mattered. That said, if he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed he's a f****** idiot
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.

In this case, I don't think it would have mattered. That said, if he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed he's a f****** idiot


Hey, I could use some of those organs.

/Hope he had a donor card.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was rocked like a hurricane.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.


Current Utahn, grew up in CT. It boggles my mind how few bikers out here wear helmets. If I had to guess, the Harley crowd is maybe 10%. The sports bike riders? Definitely a higher percentage, but I don't see too many so I won't guess. But definitely higher.

And in Utah, we pronounce that town as Hurra-kin. I don't know why. I didn't grow up here and it's about 5 hours away.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.

In this case, I don't think it would have mattered. That said, if he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed he's a f****** idiot


Looking at the damage to the car - especially that wheel! - and the comparatively small mass of the bike+rider, even squaring the velocity, that's a brutal impact.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.

In this case, I don't think it would have mattered. That said, if he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed he's a f****** idiot


Was a f****** idiot.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The motorcycle was reported to be traveling eastbound on state Route 9 at excessive speeds and cutting in and out of traffic before striking the rear of a black Nissan Versa.

Oh no I hope the Nissan is alright.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, why is there a Hurricane in Utah?   Are these the same people who brought the Jazz to that state?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sub Human: SpaceMonkey-66: TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.

In this case, I don't think it would have mattered. That said, if he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed he's a f****** idiot

Hey, I could use some of those organs.

/Hope he had a donor card.


Uh, good luck w/ that.

img.ksl.comView Full Size


"The Utah Department of Public Safety said excessive speed and reckless driving are being investigated as causes of the crash."

gifdb.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

unixpro: A raindrop at 30 miles an hour feels like a bullet on any unprotected skin.  Riding in hurricane force wind and rain would be a whole new level of pain.  Rocks, tree limbs, small animals, roofing materials, and birds, would present problems, too.

/ Been through hurricanes
// Rode a bike
/// Not a chance I would ride in a tropical storm, let alone a hurricane.


You aren't wrong, but in this case the "hurricane" is a town and the "water drops" are a van.

And as pointed out it's pronounced with Mormon weirdness.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

unixpro: A raindrop at 30 miles an hour feels like a bullet on any unprotected skin.  Riding in hurricane force wind and rain would be a whole new level of pain.  Rocks, tree limbs, small animals, roofing materials, and birds, would present problems, too.

/ Been through hurricanes
// Rode a bike
/// Not a chance I would ride in a tropical storm, let alone a hurricane.


Another Honda hater... sad "/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Okay, why is there a Hurricane in Utah?   Are these the same people who brought the Jazz to that state?


The wind rocked a wagon driven by the founder, and a town was born when he declared, "Here I am".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Does the state of Washington even get hurricanes?


I believe they're technically cyclones from the Pacific.  I was told that was what the Columbus Day Storm 60 years ago was.  Came up from N Calif and S Oregon coast and came inland around the southern Willamette Valley up through Portland and into western Washington.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The man came to a stop in the left westbound lane.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.

Current Utahn, grew up in CT. It boggles my mind how few bikers out here wear helmets. If I had to guess, the Harley crowd is maybe 10%. The sports bike riders? Definitely a higher percentage, but I don't see too many so I won't guess. But definitely higher.

And in Utah, we pronounce that town as Hurra-kin. I don't know why. I didn't grow up here and it's about 5 hours away.


There's some great mountain biking there and it's usually part of my annual southwest MTB sojourn. I've heard locals pronounce it Hurkin.

Here's a photo of my late partner on the rim of Gooseberry Mesa. Jenny was such a badass. She was 60 years old in this photo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hugram: SpaceMonkey-66: TwowheelinTim: I'm wondering if he was wearing a helmet or not. The article avoids that subject.

Seems Utah doesn't have that particular law to protect the idiot from themselves unless they're under 21 years old.

In this case, I don't think it would have mattered. That said, if he was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed he's a f****** idiot

Was a f****** idiot.


Every time I see one of these assholes go racing up the highway, weaving through traffic in triple digits, I sincerely hope to find them a mile down the road atomized against a bridge abutment.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: SpaceyCat: Does the state of Washington even get hurricanes?

I believe they're technically cyclones from the Pacific.  I was told that was what the Columbus Day Storm 60 years ago was.  Came up from N Calif and S Oregon coast and came inland around the southern Willamette Valley up through Portland and into western Washington.


Cyclone is a generic term for a swirling wind storm. Even tornados are technically cyclones.

Typically in the Eastern Pacific, especially the ones that form off the coast of Mexico are called hurricanes.

In the Western Pacific they're usually referred to as a typhoon.

The water off the coast of Washington is much too cold for a hurricane to develop, but they get more than their share of cyclonic storms in the winter.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why was he riding a motorcycle in a hurricane to begin with?

Chasing down an elephant in his pajamas?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Every time I see one of these assholes go racing up the highway, weaving through traffic in triple digits, I sincerely hope to find them a mile down the road atomized against a bridge abutment.


And then the better part of you takes over and hopes everyone arrives at their destinations safely, right?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
how it got in the hurricane I'll never know...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

433: peachpicker: Every time I see one of these assholes go racing up the highway, weaving through traffic in triple digits, I sincerely hope to find them a mile down the road atomized against a bridge abutment.

And then the better part of you takes over and hopes everyone arrives at their destinations safely, right?


Doubtful
 
jsmilky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
so glad i was 30yo when i began riding.  no way i would have survived my youth
 
