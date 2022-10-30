 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   We'll cross that bridge when we come to it   (bbc.com) divider line
    19th century, colonial-era crossing, popular tourist attraction, British Raj, British Empire, British rule of India  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Halloween weekend seems to have become the most dangerous time of the year for mass deaths.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Halloween weekend seems to have become the most dangerous time of the year for mass deaths.


The otherside of the veil...between our two worlds...is HUNGRY !
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another example of people dying for their religion...
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpaceMonkey-66:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Done in two...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

Seems like they turned it off and back on and it had a system crash on reboot.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

Seems like they turned it off and back on and it had a system crash on reboot.


They hid the bag of leftover parts.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they gawking at a clown in a tub being towed by ducks?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
400 people on that 19th century bridge seem like a lot.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

Seems like they turned it off and back on and it had a system crash on reboot.


Because maximum capabilities are so well adhered to in India.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

Seems like they turned it off and back on and it had a system crash on reboot.


That's about the worst "firmware update gone bad" story I've heard yet.

/Think they can do a rollback?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll be back .
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russian parts.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The incident comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.

Seems like they turned it off and back on and it had a system crash on reboot.


Someone failed to do the needful.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: 400 people on that 19th century bridge seem like a lot.



Yeah, it could use some work.
Maybe they could simply not find the time over, say, the last 200+ years?
Happens all the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
polle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok , I officially won't leave the house anymore , evil bridges , evil crowds , evil viruses . And it's not even Australia outside .
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what could the river smell like that they wanted to continued to cross on a collapsed bridge ??
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigChad: Another example of people dying for their religion...


Sounds like capitalist greed: Don't want to pay for infrastructure upgrades.

/Where is your Krishna now?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: 400 people on that 19th century bridge seem like a lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTP 2: what could the river smell like that they wanted to continued to cross on a collapsed bridge ??


What would you suggest?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: WTP 2: what could the river smell like that they wanted to continued to cross on a collapsed bridge ??

What would you suggest?


A boat
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That friar from San Luis Rey could write a book about it.  Oh? They did what to him?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: BigChad: Another example of people dying for their religion...

Sounds like capitalist greed: Don't want to pay for infrastructure upgrades.

/Where is your Krishna now?


End stage capitalism?   Is that guy here yet?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They will never know the death toll.  Rivers in India are already full of dead bodies so hot do you figure out who was from the bridge and who was already a floater?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The 230-metre (754 feet) colonial-era crossing was built during British rule of India in the 19th Century.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Your Hind Brain: BigChad: Another example of people dying for their religion...

Sounds like capitalist greed: Don't want to pay for infrastructure upgrades.

/Where is your Krishna now?

End stage capitalism?   Is that guy here yet?


India has an over managed economy that's been semi-command since the end of colonialism. The oligarchs won't let new industry happen without their buy in.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Halloween weekend seems to have become the most dangerous time of the year for mass deaths.


In this case Diwali but Halloween in Seoul.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Modi's old jurisdiction. Conservatives don't give a shiat about their constituents? Pshaw.
 
