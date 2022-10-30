 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Couple living illegally for twenty years at trailer park upset they have to pay or leave   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Property, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, Doug Davis, Recreational vehicle, Vale of Glamorgan, Pam Donovan, council tax, Money  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they aren't trying a squatters argument.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!


Spot the MAGAT! I get 5 points!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It doesn't make anything right but that council should be fined for taking advantage of the situation.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A bunch of people living in a park, in a motor home, paying taxes to the local authority for 20 years.  New owner for the park enforces laws that have been on the books.  Local authority finally realizes that oh, hey, those people shouldn't be there!  Only took them 20 years to realize it.

For this situation, I blame the local authority.  Took the money and didn't look into it.
 
englaja
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!


Yes. Yes they should.

We should be working towards a society where our economy is automated and productive enough that people having to work for the essentials in life is obsolete, because those things are effectively too cheap to meter compared to the common wealth.

That's called realised freedom - growing the economy to the point that people can be born retired.

It's just what people who strike it lucky have anyway. It's not wrong to want it for everyone, and it's not wrong to want to partially fulfil this on the way.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, wonderful UK laws.

Want to live in a motor home? You can't... unless you own another home.

All of those van life YouTubers must be devastated.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sooooooooo I take it we don't care anymore that the rent is too dang high?
 
Bungles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never heard of this law. Is it well known within the mobile home community?

If a law takes 20 years to notice it has been broken... it's  probably a bad law. They were paying council tax (a tax tied to a residence for US folks, that covers local services like bin collection), it's not like they were hiding at all.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're getting the money back that they didn't have to pay in the first place, right?

If they put the caravan on blocks, does that count as a "mobile home" (since 90+% don't move after the first placement)?

Whole lot of wrong, all the way around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The council accepted their tax payments.   I'm only Top Gear level knowledge of Councils but they were getting paid.   Also, they should make the roads less curvy.  It tough on my Peugeot when I have it in 3.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was always illegal to be poor, but you can get away w/ it if you bribe the authorities. The new landlords just raised the bribery rates past the point of affordability.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Surprised they aren't trying a squatters argument.


This. After 20 years, burden is on the place, as the fark have they been harming anyone?

HOAs once again being assholes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lawyer up. If you've been there 20 years openly, there's an argument to be made that you own it now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lawyer up. If you've been there 20 years openly, there's an argument to be made that you own it now.


It looks like the UK tried to close this loophole back in 2002.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/adverse-possession-of-registered-land/practice-guide-4-adverse-possession-of-registered-land

After 10 years, you have the chance to register for the property, at which time the "rightful" owners can challenge the registration.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

englaja: mikaloyd: People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!

Yes. Yes they should.

We should be working towards a society where our economy is automated and productive enough that people having to work for the essentials in life is obsolete, because those things are effectively too cheap to meter compared to the common wealth.

That's called realised freedom - growing the economy to the point that people can be born retired.

It's just what people who strike it lucky have anyway. It's not wrong to want it for everyone, and it's not wrong to want to partially fulfil this on the way.


Sure, ok. But randos living in trailer parks is not the path to Utopia.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flucto: englaja: mikaloyd: People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!

Yes. Yes they should.

We should be working towards a society where our economy is automated and productive enough that people having to work for the essentials in life is obsolete, because those things are effectively too cheap to meter compared to the common wealth.

That's called realised freedom - growing the economy to the point that people can be born retired.

It's just what people who strike it lucky have anyway. It's not wrong to want it for everyone, and it's not wrong to want to partially fulfil this on the way.

Sure, ok. But randos living in trailer parks is not the path to Utopia.


What part of paying council taxes makes them "randos."
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flucto: Sure, ok. But randos living in trailer parks is not the path to Utopia.


what if they're hot tho
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: flucto: Sure, ok. But randos living in trailer parks is not the path to Utopia.

what if they're hot tho


After 20 years of living in a trailer park?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

englaja: mikaloyd: People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!

Yes. Yes they should.

We should be working towards a society where our economy is automated and productive enough that people having to work for the essentials in life is obsolete, because those things are effectively too cheap to meter compared to the common wealth.

That's called realised freedom - growing the economy to the point that people can be born retired.

It's just what people who strike it lucky have anyway. It's not wrong to want it for everyone, and it's not wrong to want to partially fulfil this on the way.


But how can I fulfill my desires to subjugate and oppress while fulfilling my lust to have more than anyone else? How can I possibly define myself?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

englaja: mikaloyd: People should live free wherever they want and have their utilities, medical bills, and college educations for free.

Down with slumlords!

Yes. Yes they should.

We should be working towards a society where our economy is automated and productive enough that people having to work for the essentials in life is obsolete, because those things are effectively too cheap to meter compared to the common wealth.

That's called realised freedom - growing the economy to the point that people can be born retired.

It's just what people who strike it lucky have anyway. It's not wrong to want it for everyone, and it's not wrong to want to partially fulfil this on the way.


IMHO everyone should make enough to cover all the basics (eats, housing, medical, typical bills) and also have enough so they can support artists and artisans. it's 2022 for FS. it's bad enough we don't have hovercraft, a penal system that works and mental health coverage for all.
 
