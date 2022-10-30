 Skip to content
White Nationalist Nick Fuentes:"Hooray. I'm back on Twitt..."
    Followup, Yoel Roth, Elon Musk, white nationalist Nick Fuentes, organized effort, Twitter's policies, Twitter's head, far-right figures, big picture  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like edgelord may not be quite as edgy as he thought, after seeing first-hand what what twitter can be.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

f150: Looks like edgelord may not be quite as edgy as he thought, after seeing first-hand what what twitter can be.


A festering pit of inhumanity?
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After a time, you may find that having is not so pleasing a thing after all as wanting."
 
oldweasel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For some reason Musk is listening to the advertisers whom he needs to keep Twitter afloat, who knew?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure that Elon will reverse the ban because Elon is a troll
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

f150: Looks like edgelord may not be quite as edgy as he thought, after seeing first-hand what what twitter can be.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought Elon was going to let the Legion of Doom back onto Twitter.  You mean even HE has his limits?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nick Fuentes is why deplatforming is important.  He got genuinely redpilled in college by 4chan memes and got sucked into the spiral of radicalization.  If we'd taken the lessons of Gamergate seriously and gone after sources of disinfo and hate speech sooner, Fuentes may not have become a virulent white nationalist.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I'm sure that Elon will reverse the ban because Elon is a troll


He is going to do one of two things:
1. Just get rid of almost all restrictions and go scorched Earth, because he's a troll and he's mad
or
2. Do nothing and leave the same restrictions in place or maybe even allow them to be stricter

Because he isn't going to have people sit there and allow shiatty Republican speech "sometimes" and not other times and pick and choose when.
 
robocopy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He might have come off first as a free speech absolutist, but that changed when his money was on the line. $44b is a lot even for him, and It's hard to attract advertisers if he lets the place become 4chan or Gab.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Hooray. I'm still a twit!"
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Considering that Musk is already spreading blatant disinformation in his tweets after just 2 days of owning the thing, I have shallow hopes for any sane moderation policies going forward. It will amplify and broadcast the worst right-wing propaganda, just so long as you're not dumb enough to use the N word or issue explicit threats.
Maybe the advertisers will be cool with, too. I'm not holding my breath on corporations saving democracy by demanding nuance and honesty in political discourse.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: "After a time, you may find that having is not so pleasing a thing after all as wanting."


It is not logical but it is often true.
 
bdub77
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Nick Fuentes is why deplatforming is important.  He got genuinely redpilled in college by 4chan memes and got sucked into the spiral of radicalization.  If we'd taken the lessons of Gamergate seriously and gone after sources of disinfo and hate speech sooner, Fuentes may not have become a virulent white nationalist.


Agree. I had some people arguing today that everyone should be allowed to spew whatever bullsh*t they want online, freedom of speech, etc, because people would be able to figure out the 'truth' which they then tried to argue was subjective.

I'm sorry but based on personal experience, I don't trust human beings, the average intelligence of which is slightly higher than that of a toaster, to be able to discern truth from bullsh*t.
 
