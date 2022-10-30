 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Woman puts balls deep into the canyon. Gets charged for whacking 'em   (yahoo.com) divider line
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid idiot deserves it, she had no consideration for anyone below her
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's rough!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollars to doughnuts she's a "I'll do what I want!" Republican.  Prove me wrong.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say send her down the Canyon to pick up all the trash she sees on the way to finding her golf ball and club - once a day - all day - until she finds the trash she left.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty easy hole-in-one.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: That's rough!

[Fark user image 850x566]


Forreee!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how'd she feel if a tik tokker did a vid of themselves taking a dump on her dining room table and tagging her?
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gitmo.

Problem solved
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the allure of why someone would want to hit or throw a ball into the Canyon, much like I get why one would want to shine a laser at aircraft....but, for f*ck sake, where's your goddamn common sense at, you idiot?

What a dumb farking moron.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the scout leader -- or something similar -- who tipped over a balancing rock. It had been like that hundreds of thousands of years. Obviously it was just there waiting for him.

Afghan Islamic fundies made news by destroying art. We have to make do with defacing parklands.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom jeans.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many points are awarded for beaning a hiker or mule rider in this sport?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dryknife: Mom jeans.


Mom Jeans - SNL
Youtube 2aVxNH6iN9I
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gotta be a repub.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
golf ball in the nuts - Caddyshack
Youtube anlXNMV-YIM
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lady I worked with was talking about how she would like to go to the Grand Canyon and go down on a donkey.
 
Snargi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTFCs? How about they go and bust cruise ships about the thousands of golf balls that are littering the world's oceans right now because of cruise ships and private yaughts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dryknife: A lady I worked with was talking about how she would like to go to the Grand Canyon and go down on a donkey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snargi: WTFCs? How about they go and bust cruise ships about the thousands of golf balls that are littering the world's oceans right now because of cruise ships and private yaughts.


My yaught is longer than most. I do what I want where there are no puny laws.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snargi: WTFCs? How about they go and bust cruise ships about the thousands of golf balls that are littering the world's oceans right now because of cruise ships and private yaughts.


I'm sure with enough thought you will come up with the answer.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I say send her down the Canyon to pick up all the trash she sees on the way to finding her golf ball and club - once a day - all day - until she finds the trash she left.


A bit extreme, given how far off the regular trail the landing spot is likely to be.

Let her haul out her own weight in trash, including fecal matter from someone taking a dump and not burying it.

Give her a backpack and send her on her way. Weigh the trash when (if?) she returns. Repeat as necessary.

I'm at the point where I'd like to require permits and security deposits to enter a national park. We're "loving" them to death, and ass-clowns like her are why. Have a lottery for the permits. $2500 per person security deposit. Maybe require people to spend time in their state's park system to prove they're worthy of using a national park. If you can't camp properly, stay out of the national parks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snargi: WTFCs? How about they go and bust cruise ships about the thousands of golf balls that are littering the world's oceans right now because of cruise ships and private yaughts.


Difficulty:. Cruise ships are not usually in national parks.  And for the few aquatic national parks we should definitely ban cruise ships.  And sink any cruise ship, with all passengers, after towing it out of the park.  Show the whole thing on YouTube in 4k 60hz so cruise ships know to keep the fark out.  Make sure the suffering is shown.  And make sure the suffering is great.  Asking people nicely to not pollute the national parks has failed.  Time to try fear and terror.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snargi: WTFCs? How about they go and bust cruise ships about the thousands of golf balls that are littering the world's oceans right now because of cruise ships and private yaughts.


You mean the practice that was banned over 30 years ago, until biodegradable golf balls were developed?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indy_kid: SpaceyCat: I say send her down the Canyon to pick up all the trash she sees on the way to finding her golf ball and club - once a day - all day - until she finds the trash she left.

A bit extreme, given how far off the regular trail the landing spot is likely to be.

Let her haul out her own weight in trash, including fecal matter from someone taking a dump and not burying it.

Give her a backpack and send her on her way. Weigh the trash when (if?) she returns. Repeat as necessary.

I'm at the point where I'd like to require permits and security deposits to enter a national park. We're "loving" them to death, and ass-clowns like her are why. Have a lottery for the permits. $2500 per person security deposit. Maybe require people to spend time in their state's park system to prove they're worthy of using a national park. If you can't camp properly, stay out of the national parks.


Make her find all the golf balls she hit AND pack out all the garbage she finds in the attempt.  Keep her going during daylight hours until she succeed.  Every day.  Until she finishes.  Years if needed.  Her whole life if needed.  Nutraloaf and water rations until she finishes.  If she dies, then use her bones to make a trash picking bot and torture her corpse to get the balls.

Don't fark up the national parks.  Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: indy_kid: SpaceyCat: I say send her down the Canyon to pick up all the trash she sees on the way to finding her golf ball and club - once a day - all day - until she finds the trash she left.

A bit extreme, given how far off the regular trail the landing spot is likely to be.

Let her haul out her own weight in trash, including fecal matter from someone taking a dump and not burying it.

Give her a backpack and send her on her way. Weigh the trash when (if?) she returns. Repeat as necessary.

I'm at the point where I'd like to require permits and security deposits to enter a national park. We're "loving" them to death, and ass-clowns like her are why. Have a lottery for the permits. $2500 per person security deposit. Maybe require people to spend time in their state's park system to prove they're worthy of using a national park. If you can't camp properly, stay out of the national parks.

Make her find all the golf balls she hit AND pack out all the garbage she finds in the attempt.  Keep her going during daylight hours until she succeed.  Every day.  Until she finishes.  Years if needed.  Her whole life if needed.  Nutraloaf and water rations until she finishes.  If she dies, then use her bones to make a trash picking bot and torture her corpse to get the balls.

Don't fark up the national parks.  Problem solved.


And yes.  If people throw garbage into the volcano at volcano national park, make them go after it.  They will fail, but that is their fault.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: Dollars to doughnuts she's a "I'll do what I want!" Republican.  Prove me wrong.


Libertarian, for sure.
 
