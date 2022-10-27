 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   OMG, I have ladybugs. Not a euphemism
    More: Weird, Coccinellidae, Copyright, Aphid, Vermont, Beetle, Reporter Kiana Burkes, swarms of Asian lady beetles, ladybug lookalikes  
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi!"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only people who should have any problem with ladybugs are people with large holdings in Bayer, ie sucking on Roundup's taint.  They are psychopathic pest killers.  They are what would happen if a xenomorph and a predator had a hate-fark baby.  Leave them alone - except maybe to thank them for keeping your garden in good condition.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian beetles may look like lady bugs, but they aren't. They use pheromones to mark safe spaces, and that house got marked. I had a similar experience, but after twice a year perimeter application of very strong bifenthrin solution, for about 2 years, they no longer bother us.

Or any other bugs, for that matter.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The only people who should have any problem with ladybugs are people with large holdings in Bayer, ie sucking on Roundup's taint.  They are psychopathic pest killers.  They are what would happen if a xenomorph and a predator had a hate-fark baby.  Leave them alone - except maybe to thank them for keeping your garden in good condition.


These aren't ladybugs. They're invasive Asian beetles. They should be nuked from orbit.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twelve!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The only people who should have any problem with ladybugs are people with large holdings in Bayer, ie sucking on Roundup's taint.  They are psychopathic pest killers.  They are what would happen if a xenomorph and a predator had a hate-fark baby.  Leave them alone - except maybe to thank them for keeping your garden in good condition.


umm

nevermind

/the internet is weird
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get over it
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladybug Mecca - "You Never Get Over It"
Youtube n1y8AiJX6xo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My favorite ladybug is Coccinella novemnotata franciscana -- the spotless nine-spotted ladybug. I love the absurd specificity of how many spots it doesn't have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once had an unusual swarm of them that was mind-boggling. Made the photos in the article look like a joke. They all but covered the sliding glass door in the back - and I mean covered - went up the side of the house, and when they got into the kitchen, they filled the light fixture to the point where they blotted out the light.

I've never seen anything like it. Tens of thousands of them at least. I don't know what brought them on or how it was so many at once. They swarmed for around 24 hours, then disappeared. Hasn't happened since.

Wish I'd have gotten pictures, because it was truly unbelievable, but this was pre-smartphone days and I didn't have a camera handy.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 500x773]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Asian beetles may look like lady bugs, but they aren't. They use pheromones to mark safe spaces, and that house got marked. I had a similar experience, but after twice a year perimeter application of very strong bifenthrin solution, for about 2 years, they no longer bother us.

Or any other bugs, for that matter.


They are, in fact, ladybugs. There just not from around here.

The NE went through a fairly wet spring, increasing sap flows and boosting the populations of aphids and other sap-feeding insects, the primary prey of H. axyridis.Couple that with a quick drop in temps, and a banner year for them is not a surprise.

They like to overwinter in fissures on bare rock faces, but houses that get some sun do quite nicely.

They seem to be beneficial to forest health, so that's nice.

/enti... entomm... bug dude
 
flamingboard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: They are, in fact, ladybugs. There just not from around here.


I wish they'd go back because I haven't seen a "real" ladybug in Iowa for years. They're all Asian beetles.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 500x773]


JFC... give us a warning. Wtaf...

/user handle checks out
 
rosekolodny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Private_Citizen: Asian beetles may look like lady bugs, but they aren't. They use pheromones to mark safe spaces, and that house got marked. I had a similar experience, but after twice a year perimeter application of very strong bifenthrin solution, for about 2 years, they no longer bother us.

Or any other bugs, for that matter.

They are, in fact, ladybugs. There just not from around here.

The NE went through a fairly wet spring, increasing sap flows and boosting the populations of aphids and other sap-feeding insects, the primary prey of H. axyridis.Couple that with a quick drop in temps, and a banner year for them is not a surprise.

They like to overwinter in fissures on bare rock faces, but houses that get some sun do quite nicely.

They seem to be beneficial to forest health, so that's nice.

/enti... entomm... bug dude


I bet an etymologist could help you with that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Asian beetles may look like lady bugs, but they aren't. They use pheromones to mark safe spaces, and that house got marked. I had a similar experience, but after twice a year perimeter application of very strong bifenthrin solution, for about 2 years, they no longer bother us.

Or any other bugs, for that matter.


Welcome to the stupidity of the English language.  They are indeed lady bugs, just one type of thousands of lady bug species found on this planet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: a_room_with_a_moose: Private_Citizen: Asian beetles may look like lady bugs, but they aren't. They use pheromones to mark safe spaces, and that house got marked. I had a similar experience, but after twice a year perimeter application of very strong bifenthrin solution, for about 2 years, they no longer bother us.

Or any other bugs, for that matter.

They are, in fact, ladybugs. There just not from around here.

The NE went through a fairly wet spring, increasing sap flows and boosting the populations of aphids and other sap-feeding insects, the primary prey of H. axyridis.Couple that with a quick drop in temps, and a banner year for them is not a surprise.

They like to overwinter in fissures on bare rock faces, but houses that get some sun do quite nicely.

They seem to be beneficial to forest health, so that's nice.

/enti... entomm... bug dude

I bet an etymologist could help you with that.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 500x773]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 500x773]


Your honor, in my defense I was drunk and he looked exactly like one of those Asian chick bugs when I stomped on his fat, ugly face!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bugz In The Attic - Booty (La La)
Youtube iB3v9amd6SA
VW8jYbevJOg A4UvY0xBag4
 
Dave2042
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: rosekolodny: a_room_with_a_moose: Private_Citizen: Asian beetles may look like lady bugs, but they aren't. They use pheromones to mark safe spaces, and that house got marked. I had a similar experience, but after twice a year perimeter application of very strong bifenthrin solution, for about 2 years, they no longer bother us.

Or any other bugs, for that matter.

They are, in fact, ladybugs. There just not from around here.

The NE went through a fairly wet spring, increasing sap flows and boosting the populations of aphids and other sap-feeding insects, the primary prey of H. axyridis.Couple that with a quick drop in temps, and a banner year for them is not a surprise.

They like to overwinter in fissures on bare rock faces, but houses that get some sun do quite nicely.

They seem to be beneficial to forest health, so that's nice.

/enti... entomm... bug dude

I bet an etymologist could help you with that.

[i.pinimg.com image 735x616]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another gift of globalism.

Around here it's the gottverdammt pileated stinkbugs. I can no longer eat cilantro because it reminds me of the smell.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: The only people who should have any problem with ladybugs are people with large holdings in Bayer, ie sucking on Roundup's taint.  They are psychopathic pest killers.  They are what would happen if a xenomorph and a predator had a hate-fark baby.  Leave them alone - except maybe to thank them for keeping your garden in good condition.


Hey bud, the internet has something to tell you,

Fark user imageView Full Size


/too many asian ladybugs is bad for the local species... so it's bad for the environment
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had this happen one year, a swarm landed on the east side of the house and infiltrated. The cats hated it because these bugs reek when disturbed.  When things warmed up in the spring, they came out of everywhere and were all over the inside of the house too.
 
basicstock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have them here in Montreal.   Our fall has been warmer than usual, but I had to take my air conditioner out early because they were getting in through it, and I was tired of constantly seeing them in my apartment.  It's been a week since my AC was removed, and I still kill a couple every day.
https://www.mtlblog.com/montreal/ladybugs-are-all-over-montreal-right-now-heres-what-to-do-if-they-invade-your-home
 
