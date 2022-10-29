 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Found Oogie Boogie's house   (freep.com) divider line
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
timnlay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should hold a Halloween street dance. Call it the monster mash and give everyone big stompin boots.

/Parents stored a friend's furniture, she had cockroaches.
// We got cockroaches
///School I was in may or may not have gotten them through hitchhikers
////Burn the block down
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Insecure link


Give it a blanky and a hug?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hanna added the city is desperately trying to get rid of the pests.

Wall of fire around the perimeter, moving inwards?
 
headslacker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is always fire...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And they're gonna oogie boogie boogie till they just can't boogie no more.

/listen to my bass yeah
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The apartment next to us years ago had a roach infestation so when the tenants moved out the management  roach bombed the place and all the roaches moved to neighboring apartments including ours.  I discovered this when my footsteps crunched going to the light switch, which when I turned it on I was greeted with thousands and thousands of roaches covering  the floor,

Fortunately my wife was out of town or she would have freaked.  I stamped on as many roaches as I could and they came and sprayed the apartment the next morning.  We moved shortly after and sprayed every box, put roach powder in them and spray our furniture and electronics.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
buntz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
